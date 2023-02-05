Stunner in Seattle

A steal off a timeout, some defensive stops, and a few clutch free throws later, Washington had pulled off the unthinkable.

Freshman guard Elle Ladine scored a career high 21 points, senior forward Haley Van Dyke chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the UW women’s basketball team upset No. 2 Stanford 72-67 on Sunday afternoon in front of a raucous crowd at Alaska Airlines Arena.

In the biggest game of the year, the stars showed up for the Huskies (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12), putting up 72 points on a Cardinal (22-3, 10-2 Pac-12) team giving up just 56 points per game this season.

“I just think this is a really unselfish team,” head coach Tina Langley said. “I love the way we play together and share the basketball … I’m really proud of our assists tonight, you can see the way we’re coming together, and learning [from] each other.”

In a game full of runs, UW had the last one, outscoring Stanford 8-2 over the last 2:23 of the game for its first win over the Cardinal since 2016, and their first win over a ranked opponent since 2020.

The Huskies jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead, but went ice cold immediately afterward. UW went scoreless over the final 2:48 of the first quarter, and shot just 3 for 12 in the first period. The scoring drought allowed Stanford to jump out to a nine point lead after 10 minutes.

The Huskies got going in the second quarter, however, sinking their first three baskets to cut the lead to six. But a layup by senior center Darcy Rees was called an intentional foul during a TV timeout, giving Stanford two free throws and momentum. A 7-2 run by the Cardinal then got the lead back up to 11.

UW wouldn’t go away without a fight, though. Ladine caught fire, scoring 11 points in the second quarter, and spearheading a furious 15-2 run over the last 3:56 of the quarter to take the lead. A layup at the buzzer by sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels gave the Huskies a 38-34 lead over Stanford going into the break, making an upset seem less like a dream and more like a real possibility.

“For the whole year, we’ve been in games,” Langley said. “I think when you’re in every game, every night, you expect to be in every game, and I think these young women understand the value of scouting and understanding each team.”

In total, the Huskies scored 30 points in the second quarter, shooting a blistering 75% from the field, including a remarkable 100% from behind the three.

UW didn’t let off in the third quarter either, opening the frame with a layup plus a foul by senior guard Trinity Oliver. While Oliver missed the free throw, Van Dyke grabbed the offensive rebound and sank the layup. A contested layup by Daniels on Washington’s next possession gave them a double digit lead over No. 2 Stanford, capping off a 16-0 run.

The Cardinal showed their poise in response, going on a run of their own. An and-one layup was followed by back to back 3-pointers, cutting UW’s lead down to just one, halfway through the third quarter.

After a quiet first half, Brooke Demetre couldn’t miss in the third quarter, sinking four 3-pointers in the third quarter alone to keep Stanford in the game. An and-one layup by Cameron Brink gave the Cardinal a one point lead going into the final frame.

Stanford expanded the lead in the opening minutes of the fourth. A 3-pointer by Hannah Jump gave Stanford a two possession lead. On its next possession, Stanford appeared to benefit from a controversial call by the officials. Ladine was called for a shooting foul on a 3-pointer by Haley Jones, with replays showing that Ladine hit the ball on the foul. Jones sank two of her three free throws to give the Cardinal a six point lead.

Once again, the Huskies just wouldn’t go away. Free throws and a layup by Ladine tied the game for UW, setting up a thrilling finish to the contest. The teams exchanged baskets down the stretch, with the game tied going into the final two minutes.

“We’ve been in this position before,” Daniels said. “We know what it’s like to fight, to come back, we always play like it’s 0-0.”

With a little over 90 seconds left, a tough layup by Ladine gave the Huskies a late lead. Following a Stanford timeout, Oliver stole the ball on the inbounds, but missed both free throws after being fouled. A tipped pass on the other side of the court was initially ruled to be Stanford ball, but was overturned on review. The Huskies had another chance to go up two possessions, but couldn’t capitalize.

A layup attempt by Stanford on their next possession didn’t drop, with Daniels securing the huge rebound. Daniels made one of two free throws to give UW a three point lead with 22 seconds remaining.

A missed three on Stanford’s next try, followed by two free throws from Ladine gave the Huskies a two possession lead with under 10 seconds left. A layup and inbound later, UW and its fans were celebrating their biggest win in the last three seasons.

The Huskies travel to Utah next to take on the No. 7 Utes on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.

