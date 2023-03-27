Sunday sweep caps off Tiger Beach Challenge

The No. 13 Washington beach volleyball team couldn't have asked for a better finish to its stay in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Following losses to two ranked opponents to close out Saturday's action, the Huskies (10-8, 3-3 Pac-12) were perfect on Sunday, notching consecutive 3-0 wins over New Orleans and Southern Mississippi for a doubleheader sweep.

Day 1 - Trouble with the top

Washington's opening day at the Tiger Beach Challenge was slated to be an endurance test, as the Huskies were slated to face three opponents in Saturday's action. Spring Hill College was the first up for Washington, but the small, private school with a student enrollment that hovers just north of 1,300 was no match for the prowess of a power-five conference school.

Straight-set wins set the tone on the No. 1, 3, and 5 courts, with junior Mary Sinclair and senior Hannah Yerex producing a commanding performance on the fifth court, earning a 21-11, 21-12 victory.

The Badgers (11-9) tested sophomore Maeve Griffin and junior Piper Monk-Heidrich on the second court, but the pair held on in three sets, 21-15, 18-21, 15-10, earning Washington its first victory of the day in 4-1 fashion.

Shortly thereafter, Washington was provided an opportunity for redemption. At the Seminole Beach Classic in February, the Huskies forced three matches into tie-break sets before ultimately falling to last year's national runner-up, Florida State, 4-1.

Momentum swung in the Huskies' favor early, taking the early advantage over the Seminoles (21-2) on three courts and turning two of the leads into first-set victories on the No. 1 and 3 courts. But, the talent disparity between the two sides became apparent as the match continued, as Florida State promptly secured the first three victories of the outing.

Seniors Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson produced a gritty outing against the Seminole's top pair, forcing a third set thriller, but were ultimately defeated, 16-21, 21-14, 15-13. Seniors Scarlett Dahl and Paloma Bowman secured the lone win for the Huskies on the third court, 21-19, 21-16.

Exactly one month after the last meeting, the Huskies fell to the Seminoles by the same score, 4-1.

As Saturday's endurance test pressed on, the Huskies began to run out of steam.

It was Washington's first three-match day of the season, closing the day against the host school, No. 5 LSU. On four courts, the Tigers (17-5, 1-0 SEC) defeated the Huskies in straight sets, with senior Teagan DeFalco and Sinclair the only pair to force a third set. The deciding set ultimately finished in LSU's favor, earning a 21-19, 18-21, 15-8 victory, capping off a 5-0 sweep for the Tigers.

Day 2 - Perfection

After enduring the brunt of two ranked opponents, Sunday's matches against a few mid-major opponents were a welcome reset. And the Huskies took full advantage.

Opening the day against New Orleans, Washington took home victories in straight sets on the No. 1, 3, and 4 courts. Inclement weather allowed Sunday's match to be played to completion, providing a 3-0 sweep over the Privateers (11-9, 5-2 Southland).

DeFalco and Sinclair assembled a commanding performance from the start, taking home a victory behind a 21-12, 21-10 outing.

A few hours later, the only thing that changed was the opponent.

After rolling out the same lineup, Washington once again cruised to a 3-0 sweep — this time over Southern Mississippi. DeFalco and Sinclair resumed their dominance, defeating their Golden Eagle opponents (11-11) by a score of 21-15, 21-11.

Washington will look to build on Sunday's success as it looks ahead to the Cal Poly Invitational in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The Huskies will open the tournament against Tulane and California on Saturday, April 1, before closing out their stay against UC Davis and Cal Poly on Sunday.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.