Sweep ends tournament run for Washington women's tennis team

The No. 23 Washington women’s tennis team took a trip down to Ojai, Calif., to compete in the sixth annual Pac-12 Championship this week.

The Huskies (17-8, 7-5 Pac 12) entered the tournament as a fourth seed, the second highest in program history after finishing the regular season with a 6-4 conference record.

Quarterfinals

The top four seed allowed Washington to bypass the first round of play, earning a quarterfinal matchup against UCLA to kickstart its California stay. The Huskies had previously swept the No. 5 Bruins (13-7, 6-5 Pac 12) in their second matchup this season.

Senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen recorded a quick win over the No. 2 doubles pair, 6-3, to give the Huskies their first set of the tournament.

Two of the remaining courts mirrored the same score, 6-5. That was until freshman Zehra Suko hit a backhand winner on Court 3 to send the Huskies into singles play with the advantage.

Olsen posted an impressive 6-1, 6-1 win over Ava Catanzarite for the second time this season, and junior Melissa Sakar added to the Huskies’ success, downing her opponent 6-3, 6-0.

It was Kerr with the clincher on Court 4, 6-0, 6-3. A strong return on a serve and an error by the Bruins sent the Huskies to the semifinal for the second time in program history.

Semifinals

On Friday, the Huskies met the No. 8 Cardinals (20-2, 11-0 Pac 12) for the second time this season. The Huskies were looking to make history by beating Stanford for the first time in program history - a big obstacle to advance to the championship match.

However, Stanford was unwilling to allow the feat, and the Huskies fell 4-0.

Suko and Junior Sarah-Maude Fortin could not continue Thursday’s success, dropping the first set of the match 6-2. Shortly after, Olsen and Kerr leveled the playing field with a 6-4 win. The doubles point was left up to Court 1, where No. 67 senior Hikaru Sato and freshman Erika Matsuda competed against No. 15 Alexis Blokhina and Angelica Blake. Stanford won the match 6-4 to secure the doubles point.

Down an early point, the Huskies focus shifted to singles. Five first sets were dropped, with Sakar the only one to inch out a 7-6 first-set win. Fortin came back down a break to clinch the second set over No. 18 Connie Ma, 6-4, while Olsen earned a third set of her own after forcing an error to end a long rally. Over on Court 5, Matsuda won her second set, 6-5.

To advance to the championship match, the Huskies would need to win all four sets. A few solid comebacks were not enough to defeat a stacked Stanford lineup, as Sato and Kerr both fell to ranked players. Olsen dropped her third set to end the day and the Huskies' championship run.

With a bid in hand, the Huskies will wait to hear their name called during the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, May 1, at 3 p.m.

Reach reporter Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

