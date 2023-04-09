“That was Nico looking over me”: In first collegiate win, Petr Hruby finds greater perspective

Sometimes you need a miracle.

Entering the final tee box of the San Diego Country Club, senior Petr Hruby surveyed the remaining 460 yards that stood between him and the first victory of his collegiate career. With olive trees lining the right hand side, Hruby aimed left, a simple lay up over the crest of the hill.

The tee shot was struck well, but it quickly became apparent that it posed no match for the blustering wind from the left-hand side.

As the ball veered right, a penalty appeared inevitable. Just moments away from victory.

Then, the unfathomable happened. The ball stopped one-yard short of the marker. Penalty avoided; a win secured.

Hruby immediately knew who was responsible.

But that story begins in Pilsen, Czech Republic, where the outsized influence of a burgeoning Tiger Woods began penetrating its borders. Hruby’s parents certainly weren’t immune to the proliferating “Tiger Mania,” when they were inspired to pick up the sport for themselves.

Hruby always accompanied his parents as they played, building his initial memories of the game long before he would pick up the clubs for the first time.

“They would always bring me to the course, and as I was growing up, I was always chasing the balls and trying to play with them,” Hruby said.

Once he grew capable enough to pick up the game for himself, he was transfixed — that is, until the ruthless European winters would annually shut down the courses. Hruby was relegated to the ice rink for a few months each year, where he grew into a stellar two-sport athlete, evenly splitting his year between golf and hockey.

However, the dream of becoming a two-sport athlete was shelved once he enrolled in grammar school, which rendered the two practices a day infeasible on top of a grueling course load.

Hruby was left with a choice. But, he wasn’t ready to give up his golf dream just yet.

The senior remained dubious of the decision for a while after, uncertain if this path was truly destined for him. This persisted until his hockey coach provided another opportunity to return for a brief stint a few months later.

“I actually remember that I came back to hockey for two months. That’s when I realized that golf is what I want to do,” Hruby said.

His passion grew, and with it, his ability. As he began to dominate Czech Republic courses, he met Nico Schellong for the first time — a competitive, passionate, and fun-loving golfer who shared his Czech Republic roots.

In the pair’s initial meeting, Hruby’s eye was drawn to a ball engulfed in the Czech Republic flag. He asked if he could have it; Schellong obliged.

A few years down the road, the two would only become more connected. As part of head coach Alan Murray’s first recruiting class in 2018, Schellong would sign his letter of intent to compete as a member of the Huskies.

At the same time, Hruby was still looking for his collegiate interest. Confined by weather constraints that allowed competitive golf for just half of the year, Hruby packed his bags for Florida, where the Bishop Gates Academy, a golf-instructional school situated along the outskirts of Orlando, awaited.

“At first, I was just supposed to go there for four months, just over the winter,” Hruby said. “Then, I happened to win that tournament.”

That tournament, the 2017 Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic, catalyzed collegiate attention. North Texas quickly reached out, and then Washington a few months later.

However, the college selection process was an entirely foreign concept for Hruby. Outside of golf rankings, he had no idea how to differentiate between the interested schools. So, for a while, the Mean Green had the upper hand.

That was until an unofficial visit began to point Hruby toward Montlake. The European connection shared with Murray, an Irishman, was an early advantage, coupled with a climate that was anything but Florida.

All that was left were a few signatures, and Hruby was officially a Husky. The young golfer made an impact from the start, both on and off the course.

“Petr has been a really strong player since he’s gotten here,” Murray said. “He’s a popular guy on the team, really good energy, a really talented player. I knew from the start that he’s got a chance to play at the highest level.”

In Seattle, 5,208 miles away from Pilsen, Hruby was supposed to become even closer with Schellong. The two Czech-golfers, both incredibly proud to represent their homeland, were about to unite once again in the Pacific Northwest.

But, as Hruby signed his letters of intent, Schellong’s health began to undergo a decline. Before his scheduled arrival on Montlake, he was diagnosed with an oncological disease of the spinal cord. Over the months that followed, Schellong fought with everything he had.

His scheduled arrival to the University of Washington was delayed a few months. In the end, Schellong would never tee off as a member of the Huskies.

He lost his battle in the summer of 2019.

Even through the darkest of days, Schellong never lost his spirit, and after he passed, it was infused into the hearts of the men’s golf team.

“He was such a good kid, and not a day goes by where I don’t think about him,” Murray said. “It’s very heartwarming to see his legacy live on. He made such a big impact on the program.”

The team grew tighter amid the adversity, especially among the three veteran leaders in the clubhouse, Hruby, RJ Manke, and Noah Woolsey. Playing for a greater purpose, the Huskies pieced together six tournament victories in 2021— one of the greatest seasons in program history.

The season was capped off with a Pac-12 Championship in Sammamish, the first since their 2010 campaign. Hruby was instrumental in the final victory, opening the tournament with a 1-under 70 that would garner Washington a tie for first at the end of the opening round. Hruby finished tied for 22nd with an aggregate score of 5-over 289.

The championship was an emotional one. The byproduct of endless hours spent on the course, it represented a final sendoff for two of Hruby’s closest friends. The professional circuit beckoned for the two seniors, and after the NCAA Regionals, their tenures as Huskies officially came to a close.

Their departures solidified Hruby both as the newfound leader on the course, a title he was largely unable to take advantage of to begin this season’s campaign after an early back injury kept him behind the ropes for the bulk of summer training and the fall season’s opening tournaments.

“The back injury was tough, because it happened over the summer,” Hruby said. “You have no school; everyone is gone, golf is what you do during the summer. Not being able to do that, it was a slow, long summer.”

While extended time off would’ve impaired the ability of most golfers, Hruby sheepishly admits that he plays his best golf the less he practices. The theory rang true in his opening tournaments, notably finishing as the top player for the Huskies in the Maui Jim Intercollegiate, an event in which he still wasn’t fully healthy.

He led the birdie storm in Phoenix with an 11-under performance, followed by a tie for 20th in the field at the Georgia Collegiate a few weeks later.

So when poor weather conditions limited practice availability for Washington entering the Lamkin San Diego Classic, perhaps a special performance should’ve been expected.

Although, even Hruby himself couldn’t have been faulted if he was a bit apprehensive about the implication after a practice round against Ty, a 14-year-old Washington fan. In a testament to the ever-lasting cruelty of golf, Hruby lost. Yet, that may have been the best thing that could have happened.

“I’m like, that’s not ideal, but I needed to be humbled,” Hruby said with a grin.

The modesty ensued until the second round, where three straight birdies to close the front nine vaulted Hruby to the top of the leaderboard. In perhaps an indication of the events that would follow, a serendipitous thought began to ingrain itself in Hruby’s head.

“As I was playing well in the second round, I started thinking about what I’m going to say in my winner’s speech after I win,” Hruby said.

He had good reason; an eight-birdie second round launched the senior up to a tie for first with Colorado State’s Christoph Bleier. Any golfer would attest that sleeping on a lead is a dangerous proposition, and on Tuesday morning, Bleier stumbled, recording two double-bogeys early in the round to topple down the leaderboard.

As for Hruby, Murray explained that this is where the Czech-native thrives.

“When we’re driving to the golf course for the final round and we have a chance to win, he gets really energized by that,” Murray said. “It rubs off on the other guys as well; they’re excited to get out there. Sometimes an element of fear can potentially come with that, but Petr is more excited, and he gets really energized in a positive way.”

Amid the ongoing collapse, Hruby now held sole possession of the lead. Collegiate tournaments are hardly accommodating to scoring updates, leaving the senior oblivious to his current positioning. That was until a meeting with Murray on the 16th fairway indicated a victory was within reach.

“[Murray] said, bluntly, ‘If I was you, I would lay up right now,’” Hruby said. “So I think, ‘Alright, I’m probably leading, and he doesn’t want me to make a mistake.’”

The senior recorded pars on the next two holes, initially appearing to avert any threat of a mistake.

That was until the 18th hole, when Hruby could do nothing but watch as his drive sailed to the right, destined to land beyond the white stakes.

Then, in what Hruby could only describe as a miracle, the ball suddenly came to a stop.

One-yard short.

The penalty was avoided. Petr Hruby was the individual winner of the Lamkin San Diego Classic.

But, Hruby wasn’t focused on the golf ball that propelled him to his first collegiate victory. Instead he was distracted by a different one – the ball Schellong gave him back in the Czech Republic.

“I always carried that ball in my bag since he passed away, and on that last hole, when I saw that ball land in bounds, I thought to myself, ‘This is Nico looking after me,’” Hruby said. “That was Nico’s job, keeping me in bounds.”

Schellong never officially competed as a member of the Huskies, but Hruby still accredits him in their victories.

“I’ve been thinking about him; I wish we were here together,” Hruby said. “He would definitely be in my winner’s speech.”

With his first individual win secured and a collegiate career largely situated in the rearview mirror, Hruby’s attention ultimately shifts to the goal he has held his entire life — joining the professional circuit.

The initial ascent into professional golf is hardly glamorous. It requires hours far beyond the time spent on the course, with an inordinate amount of attention dedicated to organizing your sponsors, trips, and tournaments.

His hours spent lifting alongside Manke and Woolsey have ingrained a connection that Hruby will lean on entering the next chapter of his life, providing a guiding hand to show him how to navigate the inevitable pressures and difficulties that await.

Hruby will have countless people he can lean on behind the ropes. But unlike most golfers, he has additional help from up above.

Undoubtedly watching, Schellong will continue orchestrating miracles.

