The Daily’s 2022-23 sports awards

In just 56 seconds, Washington produced its first score of the season.

It was the season-opener for the Washington women’s soccer team - the start of nine straight months of action for 17 teams - and senior Kyla Ferry had already tapped in a goal off her right foot. Since then, there’s been no shortage of scoring for all competing sports, with an endless list of incredible performances, moments, and wins to match.

With another successful season in the rearview mirror, The Daily’s sports staff narrowed down the best athletes, performances, and moments from the past year.

Men’s Athlete of the Year: Michael Penix Jr., Football

It’s hard to fully quantify the impact that Michael Penix Jr. had in 2022.

True, his passing yardage total of 4,641 — second best in the nation — is pretty telling. So were his 35 total touchdowns, and his eighth place finish for the Heisman trophy.

But none of those statistics tell the full story of how Penix Jr. spearheaded the Huskies’ turnaround from four wins in 2021 to a top-10 team in 2022. With his left arm, Penix Jr. pulled UW out of an abyss that had been truly cavernous a year prior. He then vaulted them damn close to the mountaintop, which they hope to reach in 2023.

Penix Jr. threw for four touchdowns in the Huskies’ win over No. 11 Michigan State, pulled out a victory from the jaws of defeat at Oregon, and scored five total touchdowns in a reclaiming of the Apple Cup at Washington State.

With his on-field talent combined with an immeasurable swagger and poise, Penix Jr. became the face of a revitalized Washington program; they don’t mint “Big Penix Energy” t-shirts for nothing. Penix Jr.’s impact was perhaps most apparent when he posted an Instagram story in December, 2022, announcing his return to the team for 2023 and sending shockwaves through not just UW, but the entire college football realm. Nearly a full offseason later, Penix Jr. and the Huskies are poised for another unforgettable year as the regular season approaches.

While Penix is our men’s athlete of the year, he’s chasing bigger awards next year.

Runners-Up: Cesar Bouchelaghem (tennis), Lucas Meek (soccer), Petr Hruby (golf)

Women’s Athlete of the Year: Baylee Klingler, Softball

Trailing 4-3 to No. 19 Arizona in the bottom of the eighth, there was nowhere fifth-year Baylee Klingler felt more comfortable.

Don’t believe her?

Just look at the result – a walk-off home run to clear the center field wall and punctuate a sweep of the visitors from Tucson.

Less than a month later, Klingler stepped up to the plate in extra innings again, this time in a game knotted at five against No. 22 Utah. With a 1-2 count, the fifth-year hammered the pitch deep into the night sky to send the crowd at Husky Softball Stadium home happy.

Some players simply thrive when the pressure is on – Klingler is one of them. But this award isn’t attributed to her walk-off home runs or clutch hits; it’s her remarkable consistency.

The fifth-year led Washington in nearly every offensive statistic, whether it's her staggering .385 batting average and 1.147 OPS or her 72 hits and 12 home runs. Perhaps most impressively, in 187 at-bats this season, Klingler struck out just six times. The only two Washington players who finished with fewer strikeouts combined for only 36 at-bats on the year.

It was only fitting that the illustrious career of Klingler came to a close on softball’s grandest stage, where she recorded the lone hit for Washington in its final game against Stanford.

Although her single to left field would be the fifth-year’s last in the purple and gold, Klinger’s next chapter is only just beginning. She is set to join the Texas Smoke, who drafted her with the second overall pick in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft.

Runners-Up: Nastassja Campbell (track and field), Kennedi Davis (gymnastics)

Freshman of the Year: Ruby Meylan, Softball

In an elimination Women’s College World Series game against Stanford, head coach Heather Tarr trotted out the freshman.

This was hardly unusual – Ruby Meylan had started the previous two games to kick off the Huskies’ tenure in Oklahoma City. But for a team that had advanced to this stage largely from the stellar play of its five fifth-year players, the trust instilled in the young pitcher could be considered unique.

Except Meylan isn’t your typical freshman. As the team leader in innings pitched, Meylan left an imprint in a countless number of Washington’s biggest moments this season.

Whether this was recording a one-hit shutout in her first career start, closing out the final two innings of a combined no-hitter against Oregon State in Corvallis, or pitching the last out to punctuate Washington’s sweep of Louisiana, Meylan has been the workhorse for Tarr all season.

So it shouldn’t have come as any surprise when she was handed the ball with Washington’s season on the line. It should have come as even less of a surprise when she recorded five strikeouts in six innings while only surrendering four hits and one unearned run against the Cardinal.

These performances guided the freshman to a team-leading 2.14 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 204 strikeouts – 103 more than second-place Kelley Lynch. For her efforts, Meylan was awarded a spot on the First Team All-Pac-12 and the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Runners-Up: Keyon Menifield (men’s basketball), Elle Ladine (women’s basketball)

Best Individual Performance: Kiefer Lord’s eight shutout innings against No. 9 Stanford, Baseball

While the Washington baseball team poured in nine runs at No. 9 Stanford, Lord entirely locked down the Cardinal throughout eight innings, allowing just three hits, no walks, and no runs.

Lord’s masterpiece was also accentuated by his 10 strikeouts, and the fact that it came against one of the premier teams in the Pac-12. The transfer from Carleton College became UW’s Saturday starter for most of the season, and stormed onto the scene with a snappy moniker, “Chief Kief”.

Lord’s outing against the Cardinal paved the way for a signature win, which bolstered the Huskies’ record en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Runners-Up: Michael Penix Jr.’s four-touchdown performance against Michigan State (football), Elle Ladine’s 21 points in upset win over Stanford (women’s basketball)

Moment of the Year: Improbable Seventh-Inning Comeback, Softball

Junior Ashley Vallejo let out a sly smile as McNeese State’s pitching coach made their way to the circle. It was the top of the seventh, and Washington softball’s season appeared dead in the water.

At the time of the meeting, Vallejo had surrendered a few base runners but clung to a six-run lead as the Cowgirls stood three outs away from advancing to the Super Regionals.

The regroup effort didn’t quite go as planned, as an RBI double from senior Jadelyn Allchin shortly thereafter brought a level of tenseness to the visiting dugout in Husky Softball Stadium.

The small school from Lake Charles, Louisiana, certainly wasn’t supposed to have one of softball’s giants on the ropes, and for the first time that afternoon, it was as if they could sense the magnitude of the moment.

Perhaps Washington noticed it too, or perhaps it was the natural byproduct of being shutout for 13 consecutive innings. Whatever the case, the Huskies took advantage. Sophomore Rylee Holtorf brought home one by way of a sacrifice fly, and a defensive error a batter later brought the game to within three runs.

Although momentum favored those in purple, the Cowgirls stuck with their guns, leaving Vallejo to face fifth-year Sami Reynolds with the bases loaded. In the biggest moment of Reynolds’ extensive career, she roped a bases-clearing double into left field to tie the game at six.

Moments later, a double to center field from fifth-year Madison Huskey scored Reynolds and secured the greatest comeback in Washington athletics history, and for that matter, softball history. Per ESPN Stats and Information, teams were 5-903 all-time in the NCAA tournament when trailing by six or more runs.

No team had ever rallied back from a six-run deficit in the final inning.

Runners-Up: Peyton Henry’s 43-yard kick secures 37-34 win over Oregon, Men’s soccer clinches Pac-12 crown with victory over UCLA

Best Team Performance: Men’s track and field, all runners record sub-four minute mile

Records were made inside Dempsey Indoor.

On January 27, 2023, all eight Washington men’s track and field runners posted sub-four minute miles in an unprecedented performance. Previously, the Huskies had never seen more than two of their runners break the four-minute mark in the same race. Not only did they break that mark, they shattered it.

Leading the way was junior Joe Waskom, whose 3:51.90 set a new Dempsey record, and the third-fastest time in NCAA history. Senior Brian Fay’s 3:52.03 tied the fifth-fastest time in NCAA history, and sophomore Nathan Green’s 3:52.76 was the seventh-fastest. In a single afternoon, a sea of purple flooded the NCAA leaderboards as the Huskies seized control of the four-fastest mile times to that point in the season.

Each of UW’s runners was well capable of running a sub-four minute mile, but the combined effort culminated in one of the greatest feats in NCAA track history.

The Huskies went on to win the Pac-12 championship, their first team-title in program history.

Runners-Up: Women’s basketball upset win over No. 2 Stanford, Men’s and Women’s V8 take down Australia

Coach of the Year: Kalen DeBoer, Football

“So, why Washington?”

A few months after one of the worst seasons in Washington football history – a 4-8 record, a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12’s North division, and demoralizing losses to Oregon and Washington State, head coach Kalen DeBoer took to his opening press conference to attempt to revitalize a jaded fan base.

“If you take a look, that’s something I like to be a part of – being the best,” DeBoer said.

And for a Husky team that felt lightyears closer to Tyrone Willingham’s 0-12 season than its 1991 championship-winning team, the term ‘best’ felt more like a pipe dream than based in reality.

But if anyone understood the term inside and out, it was DeBoer, who torched the Great Plains Athletic Conference and Mountain West conferences for a combined 79-9 record and three championships.

But a considerable journey lay ahead, beginning with an attempt to convincingly silence the awaiting non-power five opponents to quell any Montana jokes for the time being.

DeBoer left little doubt about the disparity between the two seasons, guiding his team to a combined 97-point effort over Kent State and Portland State to open the season.

Of course, the actual test stood in the form of a Spartan, where Washington welcomed No. 11 Michigan State the following week for its barometer test against one of college football’s behemoths.

You know what happens next.

Torching the Spartans’ defense for 39 points, taking a thriller over No. 6 Oregon in Eugene, reclaiming the Apple Cup, and triumphantly defeating No. 20 Texas in the Alamo Bowl, which was only the fifth bowl victory for Washington since 2001.

It was a seven-win improvement in DeBoer’s freshman campaign, but perhaps most important – a resurrection of hope. Although DeBoer believed it from the start, the belief in Washington football has finally been brought back to Montlake, and for that reason, DeBoer is our coach of the year.

Runners-Up: Jamie Clark (men’s soccer), Jason Kelly (men’s baseball)

