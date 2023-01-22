The five moments that defined UW’s memorable 2022 season

The Pass

Game: Nov. 12 @ Oregon, 37-34 win

Moment: 62-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. to Taj Davis

Oregon has “The Pick.” Washington has “The Point.” I propose that “The Pass” will go down as the most memorable moment of the UW-Oregon rivalry.

The pass — a needle threaded by Michael Penix Jr. —redefined a player, a season, and a rivalry. When Taj Davis sprinted up the sideline for a 62-yard touchdown reception to tie Oregon, 34-34, in Eugene, it did all that, and redefined Washington as a program.

The touchdown tied it with 3:07 left, and the Huskies promptly forced a Ducks turnover-on-downs, kicked a field goal, and held on for a heart-stopping 37-34 win. UW entered Autzen Stadium as a promising program, but as more of a “solid” Pac-12 team than a legitimate contender. It left Oregon’s green and yellow lair with an 8-2 record, a savored win over its bitter rival, and recognition among the Pac-12’s elite.

It set the tone for the remainder of the season —in which the Huskies coasted to four more wins, closing the season on a 7-game winning streak and with a No. 8 final ranking. It balanced the scales of a rivalry which had been weighed down by the Ducks.

All because of a pass and the player who threw it. That pass gave Michael Penix Jr. instant redemption after an earlier interception nearly crippled the Huskies. That pass transcended Penix Jr. into the stratosphere of Washington legends. And it was the ultimate “Heisman moment” of a campaign which will no doubt carry over into 2023.

That pass defined the course of UW’s season. If all goes well, it may define the beginning to an era of success under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The Plant

Game: Nov. 26 @ WSU, 51-33 win

Moment: Zion Tupuola-Fetui sack with :38 left

In the grand scheme of things, a sack in an 18-point game probably wasn’t all that important to the outcome. But these are moments that defined the season, not necessarily the most important moments of the season. And, symbolically, Zion Tupuola Fetui’s mimicry of a flag plant onto the Gesa Field turf said it all.

It said that WSU’s ownership of the Apple Cup was short lived, and UW was back to being the big brother in the rivalry after being humiliated at Husky Stadium a year prior. After a year of Huskies’ fans feeling ill from the 40-13 loss in November of 2021, the drubbing of the Cougars was just the right medicine.

Penix Jr. threw for a whopping 485 yards, Rome Odunze tallied 157 yards, and the Huskies pulled away in the fourth quarter after a tight contest throughout the first 45 minutes.

It was the cherry on top of the Huskies’ 10th win, and put them in position for a potential Rose Bowl bid. (USC just needed to beat Utah, but that doesn’t need to be revisited.)

Tupuola-Fetui’s gesture was just the right amount of pettiness to satisfy UW’s fanbase, and claim back ownership of the rivalry, both symbolically and literally.

The Pick vs. Kent State

Game: Sep. 3 vs Kent State, W 45-20

Moment: Asa Turner interception on the first play

After an entire offseason of very, very cautious optimism, fans anxiously trickled into Husky Stadium on Sep. 3 to witness the beginning of a new era. Given how the 2021 season began, it was undeniably important to start the new era off on the right foot.

Luckily, it took just one play to properly set the tone. Safety Asa Turner intercepted a pass on the very first play from scrimmage, serving as the opening act to a coast-to-coast Huskies victory.

UW was looking to fully exorcize its demons from a season-opening loss to Montana one year prior, and the Penix/DeBoer coronation against Kent State did exactly that.

By the end of the season-opening, 45-20 win, any lingering fears that the team bore any resemblance to the 2021 nightmare were gone. The Huskies started the season off as well as they could have asked, and carried their momentum through an undefeated homestand in their first four games.

Polk vs Michigan State

Game: Sep. 17 vs Michigan State, W 39-28

Moment: Ja’Lynn Polk 53-yard touchdown

UW was already 2-0 with wins over Kent State and Portland State, but it wasn’t until a home win in a nationally-televised game over No. 11 Michigan State that the Huskies’ hype train officially began.

Any remaining doubts about Penix Jr. were squashed that night, as the stellar quarterback threw for 397 yards and 4 touchdowns. The prettiest pass of the night — and the most impactful —was a 53-yard touchdown loft to redshirt freshman Ja’Lynn Polk in the third quarter. The Spartans had opened the second half with a touchdown, but Penix Jr.’s picturesque pass widened the gap once more, giving the Huskies a 36-14 lead.

As Polk walked in his second touchdown of the night, reality finally began to set in that not only was UW going to beat a top-15 team, it was going to do so in blowout fashion. The final score of 39-28 doesn’t necessarily do the Huskies’ performance justice, as the game had been essentially secured by the fourth quarter.

UW vaulted into the AP Top-25, and had fully restored faith into their fanbase. To put it simply, people finally believed that the Huskies were good again. Those mid-season hiccups at UCLA and Arizona State are hard to avoid mentioning, but the September win over Michigan State gave them their initial spurt of momentum — which they regained by late October.

Remember the Alamo

Game: Dec. 29 vs. Texas, 27-20 win

Moment: 6-yard touchdown pass from Penix Jr. to McMillan

Things are often defined by how they end.

The Huskies’ season ended with confetti, balloons, and an Alamo Bowl win over No. 20 Texas. It allowed UW to end DeBoer’s inaugural season with 11-wins and with a top-10 national ranking.

The dagger in the Longhorns came at the beginning of the fourth quarter, when Penix Jr. linked up with sophomore receiver Jalen McMillan for a 6-yard touchdown, extending the Huskies’ lead to a comfortable 27-10.

UW held on for a 27-20 win, concluding its season with 11-wins and riding all kinds of momentum into the new year.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.