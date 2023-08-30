'They’re my brothers for life': Dillon Johnson’s family continues to grow after move to Seattle

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Dillon Johnson couldn’t help himself from crying.

Draped in a blue hospital gown inside a Mississippi hospital, Johnson held his newborn son, Dillon Johnson Jr., for the first time. In a post-practice interview session this fall, the junior running back still struggles to articulate the overwhelming emotions that come with a title sweeter than starting running back. Father.

“People often don’t understand that having a child is a different type of feeling,” Johnson said. “ I didn’t really understand it until I had my own, but it makes you practice harder; it makes you think about stuff before you do it. You want to make the right decision, not only for you but for your family in general. He’s definitely brought some different things out of me for sure.”

But a little over a year later, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, Johnson wept once more.

It was hours after the last scrimmage of fall camp, and the raw emotion from the devastating news still lingered. Junior running back Cameron Davis, who many believed would be the starting running back for the opening snap against Boise State, had gone down with a lower-body injury. A short while later, Davis would be ruled out for the season.

“I went into the training room to try to talk to him, and I just broke down in front of him,” Johnson said. “It just hurt me because I remember being in the same situation when I was at Mississippi State, and when I went down, not knowing what it was, you know, it just hurts. It hits different when you’ve been in that situation.”

With 2,466 miles separating Johnson and his girlfriend, Jalyn, and “Little DJ,” who currently reside in Starkville, Mississippi, the distance has been a difficult reality to handle. As a stopgap solution, Johnson has created his own pseudo-family in Seattle: the running back room. A group that has embraced him from the moment he stepped onto Montlake.

“Those are my dawgs,” Johnson said with a smile. “As far as the running back room as a whole, it’s hard bringing in a transfer guy, but the way they accepted me and helped me through, even when I was injured, helping me through the plays, trying to get me back on the field, keeping me positive and giving me positive vibes, it’s like they’re my brothers for life. Whatever they need, I’m going to be there for them, for sure.”

Which perhaps explains why Johnson was so crestfallen over the loss of Davis. His running back counterpart wasn’t just a teammate – he was a brother. A family member worthy of bringing out the deepest emotions, just like those waiting back in Starkville.

When Johnson speaks of holding lifelong connections with his “brothers”, there’s truth in what he says. Look no further than the left tackle just a few miles down I-5, Charles Cross. The two played together at Mississippi State before the Seattle Seahawks took the 6’5”, 311-pound lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft.

When UW reached out after Johnson entered the transfer portal, the junior immediately knew who he had to contact.

“Especially being so far away from home, I asked [Cross] what’s different about it, what are things I can do down there for fun and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “He gave me a lot of ideas and stuff that he said was great.

“Then, I asked [Cross], ‘Would you ever move back to Mississippi?’ He said ‘No!’ So you know, that gave me the answer right there.”

On Johnson’s official visit, the junior met up with Cross, with the two taking a trip out to Bellevue together. Just a few hours later, the running back knew he had found his new home. On Jan. 3, Johnson announced his verbal commitment to Washington – denying a late push from Auburn to keep him tied down to the South.

A long flight was in store, but the transition across the country would be the easy part - at least compared to learning the play sheet.

“Knowing the system he was coming from, it’s definitely going to be a learning curve – not from the standpoint that he doesn’t know football – but it’s just a lot more plays,” running back coach Lee Marks said. “He would go into a game with probably just a third of what we do, easily, if not less than that. So just getting used to the play sheet and knowing that now he has to go into the game and memorize a whole big huge play call sheet that’s different to what he was used to before.”

But for junior running back Daniyel Ngata, he never had any reservations about Johnson’s ability to grasp the offense. After all, when the pair shared a recruiting visit this past offseason, they were next-door neighbors in their hotel. Johnson stopped by to introduce himself, and it didn’t take long before the duo fired up YouTube to watch some film.

Now, the two running backs share the same apartment complex, and on most nights, not much has changed.

“Dillon is a football guy,” Ngata said. “Now, he’ll come over, and he’ll go to YouTube and put on highlights, and he just likes watching that. It inspired me to watch more film, and watch more running backs because it just shows how much there is to understand about football. From Dillon, I’ve learned how to stay locked in on football, how to get smarter, and see different views of the game. That’s one thing I’ll always thank him for.”

Johnson wears his emotions on his sleeve, but don’t let that mistake you; the junior plays a hard-nosed brand of football, one that has benefited him immensely inside the confines of Davis-Wade Stadium, where he ran for 1,198 yards and 11 touchdowns on 229 carries over three years in Starkville.

Ironically, in the wake of former running back Wayne Taulapapa’s absence, the junior will be asked to pick up the same duty as his buddy down in Lumen Field – blocking for a star Seattle quarterback. Johnson may stand five inches shorter and 93 pounds lighter than Cross, but the differential doesn’t dissuade him from absorbing contact, a trait that piqued Marks’ interest in the Greenville, Mississippi native.

“[Johnson] has contact courage,” Marks said. “And when a guy has that, you know you can teach him how to block, and he’s done a really good job of that as well.”

But the physical style of football comes with a cost, one that he suffered when he went down with a knee injury. The junior acknowledged that he underwent minor knee surgery last fall but later learned the ligament never healed properly. This past April, Johnson underwent another procedure to return to full health. With the procedure comes a lengthy recovery time, one that has kept Johnson on the back burner for much of fall camp.

Slowly but surely, however, Johnson has been ramping up in preparation for Boise State, hoping to add another weapon to an already high-powered offense that has local and national experts excited.

“Full game, I think we’re close,” Grubb said. “He’s getting stronger every day, but we’re getting there. But if he had 15-20 touches in a game, I don’t think he’d have a problem with that.”

As fall camp winds to a close, there’s plenty for Johnson to be excited for: whether it’s his full recovery, a front-row seat to junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s expected final season, or participating in what he tabs as “the best offense in the country.” But most of all, it’s the scheduled appearance of “Little DJ” on Montlake, with the one-year old slated to arrive before the season opener and stay for the course of the season.

A few months back, Jalyn gifted Johnson a memory book full of family pictures. Each night, after a FaceTime call with his son, Johnson flips through the pages, reminiscing on the times when father and son shared a smile that lit up a room.

Undoubtedly, a few pages at the end of the book are still left blank.

That’s because a few photobook worthy moments are still to come. On the final page, Johnson imagines a picture of himself, Jalyn, and “Little DJ,” all draped in purple and gold with broad smiles and a trophy in hand. And, of course, Johnson’s newfound family, the running backs room, photobombing the shot as well.

It's the perfect end to the perfect book.

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.