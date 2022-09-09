“Those are my yards”: Where Shephard and other UW coaches want to see improvement in week two

“Don’t practice until you get it right, practice until you can’t get it wrong.”

The old quote hits close to home for most football locker rooms, and it’s especially true in early-season stretches. While the Washington football team convincingly won its first game, 45-20, it wasn’t without its blemishes. For the most part, things went right, but that doesn’t stop the coaches from attempting to iron out the kinks in a “tune-up” game against Portland State.

Kalen DeBoer - Head coach

DeBoer is happy, or at the very least, relieved, to start his UW career with a 1-0 record. He also understands the importance of improvement, especially after week one.

“There’s always areas to fix and improve on,” DeBoer said. “Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve put it to the team this way: from week one to week two, or year one to year two, those are the biggest improvements that you make.”

One of the areas that could use the improvement is special teams, which was not a smooth operation from the Huskies in week one.

“We have to do a better job … special teams-wise,” DeBoer said. “I pointed out to the team there’s really four plays that were plays that made a difference on special teams. Those plays need to get executed a lot better. So, we’ll definitely be focused on that. Whether it be the personnel that’s in those specific spots. Or just making sure we continue to hash out and those guys understand what their responsibilities are in the scheme.”

In regard to UW’s opponent for Saturday, there’s no use in pretending that Portland State stacks up with the rest of the Huskies’ opponents this season. Still, taking care of business, and looking good doing it, is not to be overlooked. At the very least, UW will have a measuring stick of its own performance, which is especially important with Michigan State looming next week.

“We need to push ourselves to make sure we have a big improvement from week one to week two, and it has nothing to do with the opponent we’re playing,” DeBoer said. “It has all to do [with] us.”

William Inge - Co-defensive coordinator

If there was one point of frustration for Washington’s defense against Kent State, it was the inability to finish sacks. The Huskies conversed in the backfield on numerous occasions, but recorded just one sack in their season opener. For Inge, bringing quarterbacks to the turf will be a point of emphasis moving forward.

“What we have to continue to do is just work and continue to work on the fundamentals,” Inge said. “Being able to get to the quarterback, settling down, not having to make the big hit, but making the sure play. There are some things that we’re going to work on this week, where that’s the beauty of coming out of week one knowing there are some things you can work on. The best thing about a team is the improvement you make from week one to week two.”

There’s also those pesky third downs, in which Kent State converted on 10 of 17 opportunities last Saturday.

“There are probably 12 [to] 15 less snaps that we could’ve played in the game just making those given plays on third down,” Inge said. “You don’t have to do anything out of the ordinary, you don’t have to make a big hit, just securing the play, and getting off on third down.”

Ultimately, the high third-down conversion rate wasn’t fatal to Washington against Kent State. Over the course of a season, however, it can be the difference between winning and losing games, and Inge would like to get the trend reversed sooner rather than later.

JaMarcus Shephard - Wide receivers coach

JaMarcus Shephard keeps a running tally: his receiving yards against those of UW’s wide receivers.

Any yards that come while the ball is in the air? Statkeepers be damned, those yards belong to Shephard. After all, it was Shephard and the coaching staff’s game plan that got the receiver open in the first place. Only when the receivers have possession of the ball can their yardage tally begin. The box scores may display Shephard’s iteration of yardage as “yards after catch.”

“Let’s be clear, there is one statistic I keep in the room and that’s their yardage versus my yardage,” Shephard said. “From the moment until they get the ball in their hand, those are my yards. Once they get the ball in their hands, then guess what, those are their yards.”

Unfortunately for the receiving corps, they lost the yardage battle to Shephard on Saturday.

“I had like 260 yards this past weekend, guys, and the wideouts only had 50-something. I had two touchdowns too, because two of those touchdowns were designed to have them in the end zone, and they didn’t have to run or do anything.”

In case it was lost in translation, Shephard would like to see more yards after the catch from his wide receivers.

“We do a great job of just trying to challenge them of consistently getting more yards after the catch,” Shephard said. “We recruit guys to come here to be able to be a great athlete as well once they get the ball in their hands, not to just be able to run a slant and fall to the ground.”

Despite an impressive outing from the wide receivers in the season opener, with over 300 yards and four touchdowns (albeit much less by Shephard’s tally), Shephard still saw room for improvement in week two. To him, recognizing the mistakes and polishing them goes along with the “takers” mentality that he pushes for the receivers.

“There was some route-running technique that we have to get better at, had some opportunities on the perimeter in blocking,” Shephard said. “Although I thought they did a pretty good job of being physical on the perimeter, we have to be better [with] certain looks that we’re getting, we have to take advantage of those looks, and make sure that we’re giving our offense the best chance to be consistently successful up and down the field.”

Scott Huff - Offensive line coach

The Huskies’ pass protection held up about as well as possible in week one. They allowed just one sack, and Huff was quick to remind everyone that junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stayed on his feet all game (the lone sack came late in the fourth quarter with backup sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris in the game).

Perhaps the most obvious showing of the offensive line’s fortitude, however, came on a running play. And it came quickly, with graduate transfer running back Wayne Taulapapa enjoying wide open space on a 28-yard, fourth-and-1 touchdown run in the first quarter.

On that play, a par-3 golf hole could have been played on all the green grass Taulapapa had in front of him. For the rest of the game, however, the ground game lost some of its steam, and the final tally on the night was a good, but not great, 34 carries for 132 yards. That figure — equating to 3.9 yards per carry — is something that Huff would like to increase.

“Overall, like anything, it’s just execution,” Huff said. “Whether that’s the offensive line, the tight ends, the running back, maybe it’s the quarterback getting us the right play, just overall being cleaner with the execution.”

While Portland State doesn’t scream “challenge” to the naked eye, Huff anticipates some unique looks that could put the offensive line to the test.

“It’s unconventional from what we see in the Pac-12,” Huff said. “They’ve got versions of bear, kind of flex-defense where they’re basically funneling everything to their number zero this year. He's a really good linebacker, and they do a really good job of protecting him, and allowing him to … make the play. It’s a really big challenge for us this week, we gotta be on it, we gotta come off the football and we’re working through it right now. It’s a work in progress, but it’s a little bit different than what we’ve seen, and we’ll hopefully be alright.”

Nick Sheridan - Tight ends coach

Hurdles from junior Jack Westover. Deep balls thrown to junior Devin Culp. A clean pocket for Penix Jr. All in all, Washington’s tight-ends-by-committee showed a healthy display of skill and blocking last Saturday. For Sheridan, the latter takes priority for his position group.

“As a coach, you were just pleased to see the quarterback be upright,” Sheridan said. “The opportunities in the game where the tight end was asked to block in pass [protection], we did our job, it wasn’t perfect, but I think the numbers would show Mike had a pretty clean pocket to deliver the ball, and it takes all 11 guys to do that, so I think that part is what you’re focusing on.”

Still, like most other position groups, it wasn’t quite perfect. There was the occasional drop or misplay from a tight end, and Sheridan believes that more consistency can always be found.

“I think there’s good plays and bad plays in every game at every position,” Sheridan said. “We’re just trying to be more consistent and eliminate bad football, whatever it may be: unforced errors, communication issues, technique, and fundamentals. You’re never, with 70 [to] 90 plays in a game, there’s always gonna be some plays that you wish you did better, and you’re trying to make that number as small as possible. It was good that all the guys, a lot of guys, got a chance to play significant snaps in important moments, and now you build on that. You correct mistakes, and try to play more consistently for a longer period of time.”

Consistency will be sought out across the board when the Huskies take the field this Saturday.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

