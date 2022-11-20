Three takeaways from an emotional win over Colorado

As 12 seniors stepped onto the field for the final time, it became clear that Saturday’s game encapsulated more than the final box score.

The Huskies were playing for one another.

In a game that was practically over from the opening whistle, the Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) thrived during an emotional night in Husky Stadium, coasting to a 54-7 win over the Buffaloes (1-10, 1-7 Pac-12) in convincing fashion.

This was the result most, if not everyone, expected. But the path toward the drubbing featured a mixture of loss, celebration, and a few focused practices.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s emotional win on senior day:

Running with a purpose

Seven days ago, tragedy struck the college football world.

In Charlottesville, Virginia, three University of Virginia football players were shot and killed in a horrific shooting. As many search for answers, the tragedy provides yet another reminder of the brevity of life.

But for running back Wayne Taulapapa, the tragedy took a far greater toll.

The graduate transfer had spent the previous four seasons with Virginia, serving as a team captain for the team in 2021. Virginia football was his family.

So, in the third quarter, Taulapapa wasn’t just running for himself. He was running for them.

On a misdirection run, Taulapapa hung behind his three lead blockers before escaping home free down the left sideline. Past the 45, past the 15, and past the 1. Although the touchdown was called back due to narrowly stepping out of bounds, the run was symbolic, as Taulapapa’s white cleats touched down on all three golden hash marks on his way to the end zone. The hash marks served as a tribute to those lost, placed at the respective jersey numbers of each fallen Cavalier: 45, 15, and 1.

When asked to describe his runs on the night, it’s clear that Taulapapa was running with a greater purpose.

“It was amazing,” Taulapapa said. “A lot of relief, in terms of a lot of emotional things. I wanted to come out and not only represent myself, but my family, and especially the families that have suffered.”

The night for the graduate transfer was a memorable one, as he notched two touchdowns, another 100-yard performance, and a staggering 9.7 yards per carry. For head coach Kalen DeBoer, the performance was a testament to his running back’s character.

“For him to have the game he had, it’s because he’s just been so critical to our success,” DeBoer said. “Just the leadership he brings and the consistency in who he is as a person, not just as a football player. Just the hard-nosed, tough grittiness he brings, I think got us off and rolling.”

The benefit of Taulapapa’s locker room presence in DeBoer’s first season can’t be understated, with the pair holding a tight relationship as they navigated their first seasons in purple and gold. This was perhaps best embodied by an intimate moment held postgame, with the two embracing for a few moments to end the emotional night.

“Wayne is just a grinder, and he just does everything right,” DeBoer said.

Writing the final chapters

On Saturday, the graduating class couldn’t have scripted a better finish.

The floodgates opened early, entering the halfway point behind a 33-point first-half performance. The Huskies had their way offensively, posting 273 yards while remaining perfect in red zone opportunities and fourth down conversions.

The night didn’t last much longer for the starters, with the early exit allowing all 12 seniors to enter the game for a few snaps and end their final game at Husky Stadium on a high note. Afterward, DeBoer was quick to acknowledge the significance of this year’s senior class.

“That was a good win for us,” DeBoer said. “It starts with the senior leadership and trying to get them to go out on top, and we accomplished that. They’ve done such an awesome job with everything and establishing home field advantage.”

DeBoer isn’t mistaken about a home field advantage, with the win over Colorado enshrining a perfect season at home, 7-0.

For senior edge rusher Jeremiah Martin, there’s nowhere else he’d rather be. And like all fairy tales, this is one he never wants to end.

“Playing in front of the Husky family, man, it's unreal,” Martin said. “I really appreciate everyone, you know what I mean. I don’t want to leave. That’s how I feel, I don’t want to leave. You guys changed my life, I came here, got my shot, and I really took off from there. I really appreciate everyone that supported me on my journey.”

Walking off the field in front of the loyal Husky faithful for the final time signified another chapter closing on Martin’s storied career as a Husky. For Martin and the accompanying seniors, there are a few more chapters waiting to be written. But, tonight’s chapter, capped off with a 54-7 win, is one to be remembered.

Getting the job done

You’re supposed to beat the bad teams.

However, for a 1-10 Colorado team, bad may be a generous description.

After three possessions, the Huskies had a 21-0 advantage. A disgruntled Colorado offensive lineman repeatedly slammed his helmet into the turf on the sideline; it was going to be a long night for the Buffaloes.

But, after a program-defining win last week in Eugene and an Apple Cup battle looming on the horizon, the beatdown wasn’t a given. DeBoer’s confidence that the Huskies wouldn’t overlook Colorado stemmed from the focus his squad had brought to Wednesday’s practice.

“The guys can usually get up for Tuesday, because it’s your first day back, and you really kind of regroup,” DeBoer said. “I think Wednesday is always the day where you really kind of tell. I thought we were super consistent. We had a great week, weather was nice, we just have come to the point where the guys are excited to keep getting better and excited to play football.”

Sophomore wideout Jalen McMillan was quick to credit offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for keeping the team focused in practice throughout the week to ensure a smooth-sailing victory on Saturday.

“Grubb made it an emphasis to not take this game so lightly, you know Colorado has obviously not had a great season,” McMillan said. “Things could happen to where it alters our season. The whole week, it was just stay focused, practice hard, practice with intent, practice with a purpose, just us doing that we were really able to key on Colorado and get this win.”

Now, Washington approaches a game that's been circled on the calendar since last November.

Emotions will run high in the rivalry clash in Pullman, but Saturday proved that Washington can handle it.

The Apple Cup switches out of the typical Black Friday time slot this season, with kickoff slated for Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

