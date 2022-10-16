Three takeaways from Washington’s high-scoring win over Arizona

There’s no place like home.

Families and alumni joined the Washington football team in its return to Husky Stadium, which was a welcome sight for a team that appeared disjointed in two straight road losses.

In a high-powered shootout, the Huskies returned to their winning ways, putting together a historic day to take down Arizona, 49-39. Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s victory:

The Michael Penix Jr. Show

The most entertaining show on television released another installment on Saturday afternoon, with his prolific passing attack dazzling an audience of 63,319 fans.

The junior quarterback pieced together a historic performance, keeping eyes drawn toward the Huskies in the midst of an eventful Seattle weekend.

The passing attack emerged early, with Penix Jr. finding sophomore Jalen McMillian in the back of the end zone to give the Huskies an early advantage with a 7-0 lead. The score kept the opening drive touchdown streak alive, marking the seventh straight game Washington has scored on the opening possession.

The Tampa native methodically navigated the remainder of the half, notching another passing touchdown with only eight seconds remaining. The four-yard pass to redshirt freshman Sam Adams II gave the Huskies a 21-14 lead and allowed Penix Jr. to enter the locker room at the half with 252 yards and two touchdowns.

Penix Jr. opened up the second half with a score of his own, diving into the end-zone for an eight-yard touchdown, before finding multiple connections with sophomore Rome Odunze to open the floodgates.

He ended the day completing 36 of 44 passes for 516 yards and four touchdowns. The performance surpassed the single-game passing yards record that was set in 2001 by Cody Pickett, who put together a 455-yard performance against Arizona as well.

Penix Jr. didn’t appear flustered at all Saturday, which was not something that could be said over the last two weeks. When the junior quarterback is comfortable in the pocket, the Huskies can have their way against their opponents and continue to rack up wins.

Romecoming

The aforementioned connection between Penix Jr. and Odunze has been unstoppable this year. Over the past four games, the sophomore wideout has compiled 34 catches, 561 yards, and five touchdowns.

On Saturday, Odunze etched his name alongside Penix Jr. in the history books, notching a 169-yard performance to become the first Washington wide receiver to string together four straight 100-yard games.

The wideout also notched two touchdowns on Saturday, with his first touchdown reception coming off a remarkable acrobatic feat that current students will likely gush about at future homecoming games. Just seconds into the second half, the Texas native had sparks flying off his shoes as he blew past an Arizona cornerback, leaving him wide open as he raced toward the end zone.

Penix Jr. spotted him and hit him with a high-arcing pass in stride, only for Odunze to tip the ball nearly behind him. Somehow and some way, he was able to turn his body back around in a millisecond to tip the ball back toward him, before snagging it for the score. Moments after crossing the goal line, Odunze fell into a somersault before standing up and shaking his head, perhaps joining the Husky crowd in disbelief at what they just witnessed.

His second score of the day was much easier, as he planted himself two yards in front of the goal line without a defender near him. Penix Jr. dropped the ball right into Odunze’s breadbasket, when he then promptly turned around and entered the end zone to put the Huskies up by 18.

The Penix Jr. and Odunze connection powers this offense, and the two stars will have to be in sync if this offense wants to continue rolling against the upcoming formidable defenses of Cal and Oregon State.

Defensive Disaster

As the Huskies limped toward the finish line in the final game of their dreadful 2021 season , Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura applied the final dagger.

After a 40-13 rout, the young quarterback carried the crimson-and-gray flag to midfield before promptly planting it, much to the exhilaration of the surrounding Cougar faithful.

The embarrassing sting on Washington’s home turf was vowed to not be forgotten, and the first chance at revenge emerged on Saturday, as de Laura returned to Seattle donning his new colors of red and navy.

The additional motivation was a welcome sight for a defense that mirrored turnstiles over the past few weeks, allowing offensive players to enter the end zone like they bought a ticket.

The increased intensity appeared apparent on the first few drives, with Washington stifling Arizona’s offense out of the gate. A sack by senior Jeremiah Martin on the first drive forced a three-and-out, and the Wildcats would go on to punt in two of their next three drives, signaling a sudden shift from the defense displayed in weeks past.

Then, the shaky secondary reared its ugly head once again, allowing de Laura to settle in the pocket and pick apart the Washington defense. De Laura ended the first half with 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The sophomore quarterback continued to flourish in the second half, keeping Arizona in the game until the end. De Laura put up another 197 yards and two touchdowns after the break, and at one point, cut the lead to three points, making life difficult for Husky fans that may have desired to direct their angst toward the marathon Mariners game.

Arizona finished the game with 39 points on over 500 yards of offense, signifying another disappointing performance for the Washington defense that appears a shell of years past.

If planting a flag on its home field is unable to motivate this defense, it’s unclear if there’s an answer that will generate stops. If these defensive performances continue, the Huskies will have to continue to win in shoot-outs that rival the wild west.

Washington returns to the road next week to face Cal at California Memorial Stadium. The matchup is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.