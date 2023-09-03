Three takeaways from Washington’s offensive outpour over Boise State

“Visions of good times that brought so much pleasure, makes me want to go back again.”

A line from Jimmy Buffett’s breakthrough album, “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” must have stuck with the Washington football team on Saturday, as the offense looked much like that of old, pouring on 56 points in an absolute dismantling of the Boise State defense.

But, the Huskies weren’t exactly drifting away in Margaritaville for all of Saturday, with a sedated start raising the blood pressure of the Husky faithful before sprinting past the Broncos with 28 points in the second quarter.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s season-opening blowout of Boise State.

Overcoming Adversity

For those purely sifting through the box score on Sunday morning, it may be difficult to believe the Huskies struggled at all amid their 56-19 thrashing. But of course, the first 15 minutes didn’t necessarily include the roaring start Washington has become accustomed to.

Seven straight touchdowns on opening drives last season made the goose egg of a first quarter a foreign concept, lending itself to brief Montana flashbacks for a few paranoid Husky fans. Except, when you eventually record 56 points in a game, it’s easy to rewrite opening drive miscues as teaching moments rather than a catastrophe.

“I think now that we have the win, you can look back, and there’s some great things you can learn,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “You can learn from fast starts and how the flow goes, but you can also learn from just some things we didn’t execute well in the first quarter. But our guys really stayed the course, and I didn’t feel like they were rattled. Offense, defense, or special teams, and the second quarter, they really flexed and did some nice things.”

Even for senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., whose Heisman hopes rely on near perfection, there was some initial stumbling out of the starting blocks, including an overthrow that cost junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan a wide-open touchdown.

“The pass that I had to McMillan, you know, I was kind of upset about it, but I had to clear out my mind and make sure I was able to get him the ball the next time, and that’s what I was able to do,” Penix Jr. said. “Doing things like that will help us continue to win football games.”

Priority on the Passing Game

As most expected, McMillan and junior wide receiver Rome Odunze shined on Saturday, combining for 227 yards and three touchdowns. But they weren’t the only two that contributed, with sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk recording 101 yards, sophomore Germie Bernard racking in a 27-yard reception, and senior tight end Jack Westover notching 59 yards and a score, allowing the Huskies to tout their depth throughout the afternoon.

“This offense allows for anyone at any position to have success,” Odunze said. “We never know coming into the week who it’s going to be, and depending on what the defense gives to us, everyone has to be ready. That’s how we prepare and week-to-week why we see different people have success.”

The depth becomes all the more important as a replacement for junior running back Cam Davis failed to reveal themselves on Saturday, with junior Dillon Johnson receiving the first few carries but garnering just 12 yards on nine attempts. Sophomore Will Nixon racked up 48 yards for the afternoon, while senior Richard Newton did not record a carry. Until a reliable running back emerges, the passing attack will remain the offense’s focal point.

This is good news for the plethora of pass catchers that will reap the benefits, whether that’s Westover continuing to build a presence in the middle of the field or McMillan regularly accumulating three touchdown games. If that continues, there won’t be many happier than Odunze.

“It’s amazing, man,” Odunze said. “[McMillan] deserves it; he works so hard, and I’ve been with him through thick and thin. Every time he has success, it’s a blessing and I thank God for it, and he deserves all that he’s given. I’m excited for him and more to come, I’m sure.”

There’s an unselfishness to this group that’s rare at the highest levels, especially among a receiver position that is so reliant on individual stats. But perhaps what they understand is that, when the offense continues to perform like this, with 490 passing yards and six touchdowns, everyone wins.

“It’s great; they all push each other, and they all make each other better,” DeBoer said. “They all believe and have a lot of fun, and they know they’re going to get the ball if they put in the work all week long and are confident in their route-running and doing the right things.”

Defensive Questions Linger

With 2:16 remaining in the second quarter, co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell had a moment of déjá vu.

Lined up in a three-bunch formation, Boise State’s intention was to rifle in a slant to the awaiting redshirt senior Sheat Whiting. Of course, this didn’t account for a defensive coordinator who had already seen this look before.

Moments later, junior Kamren Fabiculanan undercut the route for the Huskies’ first interception of the season. Morrell, on the other hand, saw this coming before the ball was even snapped.

“It’s really cool when you sit on the headphones and hear the call, and actually hear coach [Chuck] Morrell, say ‘This is a pick,’ and almost know exactly before, when the call is being made, that you know we got a call that he likes,” DeBoer said. “And he executed.”

For a secondary ravaged by injury last season, any turnover is a welcome sight. However, an interception barrage for Washington isn’t unusual in a season opener. Last season, it took just one play before senior safety Asa Turner promptly snagged Kent State’s opening pass of the game – the first of three on the night.

Washington’s defense racked up two on the afternoon, with junior Carson Bruener notching one late in the fourth quarter, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it was smooth sailing. The Broncos built a game plan that allowed redshirt sophomore Taylen Green to throw in rhythm all afternoon, and perforate the Husky defense with several screen passes.

Still, when the defense walks away with just 19 points against them, it’s difficult for DeBoer to be entirely disappointed.

“They did a great job of getting off the field,” DeBoer said. “They hit us on a couple tailback screens on the weak side, and probably one over the middle of the field on a deeper ball from the first quarter, so those are things that we’ll be working on tomorrow. We’ll be getting some work on that, but as the game went along, we got some more looks at it and slowed it down later in the game, so I was really proud of the way our defense played.”

There will certainly be debate over the starting corner positions this week, as junior cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and sophomore Davon Banks excelled on Saturday, while sophomore corner Elijah Jackson struggled, adding two pass interference penalties to a number of missed tackles and targets.

As for the front seven, it was a challenge to get to Green, with senior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio recording the only sack on the day. While DeBoer attributes this to an increased focus from Boise State to allow the quarterback to throw in rhythm, it’s reasonable to question if any stock should be placed in junior Bralen Trice and senior Zion Tupuola-Fetui’s five combined tackles.

Contrary to Mike Tyson’s famous saying, the Huskies did have a plan when they were punched in the mouth, surrendering just 192 yards and seven points for the entirety of the second half. But, much like the running back room, answers weren’t readily apparent on the shape of this rebuilding defense. However, one thing is clear, if the group of eleven continues to limit the damage like they did today, Morrell certainly won’t experience any déjá vu to last season.

