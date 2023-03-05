Tincher, Simpson lead the way in Washington’s sweep of Northern Colorado

The greater Seattle area may become a hotbed for hitting talent in a few short years, courtesy of juniors Johnny Tincher and Will Simpson.

With the matinee showing allowing scores of families to attend Sunday’s action, parents and coaches alike were likely pleading with the local little leaguers in attendance to take in the hitting clinic put on by the two and three spot of the Huskies’ lineup.

The duo methodically pieced together five hits and five RBIs on Sunday, polished off by a two-run home run from Simpson. The performance led the Washington baseball team to a convincing 10-4 win over Northern Colorado, finishing the four-game sweep over the visitors from Greeley.

Following the script from the previous three outings, the Huskies (9-2) came out swinging from the start, with sophomore Cam Clayton needing just one pitch to get the action underway. Driving the ball deep toward the batter’s eye, the ball fell just past the outstretched glove of the center fielder, allowing the sophomore to scamper into second base without a play.

A bit of small ball plated the awaiting Clayton, with consecutive singles from Simpson and Tincher creating the early lead that the Huskies would never relent. Two more runs would score, and an inning later, there was already stirring in the Bears’ (2-8) bullpen.

In the bottom of the second, with two down and runners situated on second and third, Tincher focused on the fundamentals. Dealt a down-and-out fastball, the junior resisted the temptation to pull it down the left-hand side, instead opting to take the ball exactly where it was pitched. The ball fell at the base of the sprawling “W” emblem in right-center field, tacking on two more RBIs and stretching the early lead to five.

“I was keeping it simple, to be honest, just driving the ball the other way,” Tincher said. “I was focusing middle, fastball ready, and just looking for a pitch up.”

Northern Colorado showed an ounce of a fight for the first time all series, kickstarted by a single down the right field line. The following batter cleared the wall by a matter of inches to get the scoring underway, and when all was said and done, three Bears had crossed the plate to cut the early lead to just two.

But for a team already inhibited by a talent discrepancy, there isn’t any room for errors.

Unfortunately, for UNC pitcher Murphy Gienger, his mistake was a costly one. After a leadoff walk to start the fourth inning, the junior lofted a fastball middle-middle down the plate. Simpson hammered it.

Traveling 392 feet, the ball flew to one of the deepest parts of the yard, giving the Huskies a 7-3 lead. For head coach Jason Kelly, the blast was a testament to Simpson’s resilience.

“The at-bat before he homers, he strikes out on a terrible breaking ball, but has enough composure to come back and take a great swing in the next at-bat,” Kelly said. “He just brings consistency and toughness. We need that; we need those guys to do those things.”

Although Tincher accredited starting pitcher Jared Engman with having his typical stuff on point, specifically his four-seam, the junior was the victim of a short leash. But the early exit developed one of the best stories on the day — the Washington bullpen.

After the early offensive firepower in the series left the relievers confined to the fenced off bullpen, Kelly was finally granted an excuse to utilize their talent. The four relievers shined, combining for six innings with no earned runs.

“I was happy for those guys. We’ve been waiting to get them in the game, because we’ve scored some runs and hadn’t needed them,” Kelly said. “So, it was good to get an outing going into Portland on Tuesday.”

Kelly was particularly proud of redshirt sophomore Case Matter’s electric outing, where he accumulated five strikeouts across two frames. Three strikeouts came in his last inning of work, capped off by a looping curveball that left UNC’s two-hole hitter with little to do but watch.

Strolling off the mound with a confident smirk, the sophomore tipped his hat to the Washington bench. The Huskies have their swagger back.

For Tincher, this is a result of the fresh face at the top of the dugout steps.

“If it wasn’t for [Jason Kelly], these guys wouldn’t have a ton of confidence, moving from last year into this year,” Tincher said.

But Kelly conceded that there is still much work left to be done. Even after an exuberant weekend at the plate and on the mound, the Huskies are nowhere near complete.

“We need to play better all the way around,” Kelly said. “The competition is going to continue to get better and better, and we’re getting ready for that, and we’ll continue to work and chip away.”

Next up, Washington travels to Portland, Oregon for a brief tune-up before kickstarting Pac-12 play. The first pitch of the one-game stint against University of Portland is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Joe Etzel Field.

