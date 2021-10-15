Washington beats out nationally-ranked teams at Wisconsin Invitational

The Washington men’s and women’s cross country teams impressed once again at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin. Both squads, who comprised two out of 37 nationally-ranked teams, outperformed seven others respectively, with the women placing 15th overall, and the men finishing in 14th.
The pack was led by junior All-American and former Pac-12 Champion Haley Herberg on the women’s side, who finished 49th, and senior transfer and former Canadian collegiate national champion Kieran Lumb for the men, exiting his NCAA debut race with an overall 44th-place finish.
Following Herberg was second-year freshman Naomi Smith, who came in 71st, and graduate senior Sophie Cantine in 103rd. Senior All-American Allie Schadler was a second behind her in 106th, and junior Anna Gibson was the fifth Husky to cross the finish line for the women’s squad 140th. Freshman Julia David-Smith and sophomore Madison Heistermann rounded out the race for Washington, finishing in 175th and 191st respectively.
Although it did not achieve the top overall team result, the UW also competed with five other Pac-12 teams, finishing first among the group after outrunning 9th-ranked Stanford, 30th-ranked Oregon State, Washington State, and Oregon. Washington also beat out No. 18 Portland, No. 21 Indiana, and No. 26 Connecticut.
For the men, Lumb, who finished with a time of 24:00, was trailed nine seconds back by second-year freshman Leo Daschbach, who came in 61st. Redshirt freshmen Luke Houser and Joe Waskom finished 74th and 105th respectively, with senior Tibebu Proctor in 122nd behind them. Junior transfer Ryan Renken placed 139th, and senior Isaac Green finished up for the Huskies in his season debut race in 146th-place.
Overall, the women tallied up a total of 463 points to secure their 15th-place ranking, and the men totaled 402 points to end up in 14th-place.
In two weeks, on Oct. 29, the Huskies will head to Salt Lake City, Utah to compete in this year’s Pac-12 Cross Country Championships.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
