Barton defends pole vault title in opening day of Pac-12 Championships

In the first day of action at the Pac-12 Championships, the Washington track and field team wasted no time getting started, crowning its first champion of 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
In the women’s pole vault, junior Makenna Barton defended her title with a season-best score of 13 feet and 2.5 inches, earning the coveted first crown of 2022.
Less than a foot behind her, sophomore Ashleigh Helms placed second at 12 feet and 10.75 inches with sophomore Delaney Ezeji-Okoye just behind her for sixth place, earning a valuable total of 21 points for UW on the women’s side.
In the longer distances, senior Kieran Lumb and junior Haley Herberg put together performances worthy of their own headline.
In the men’s 10,000-meter, Lumb shattered the Washington school record by 11 seconds in an epic head-to-head battle with Stanford’s Charles Hicks. Despite a strong effort in the final stretch, Lumb finished in second, clocking in at 28:11.49.
On the women’s side, junior Haley Herberg led for 9,500 meters in the fastest ever 10,000-meter race in Pac-12 history, but ultimately fell to fourth still in record-setting fashion. Clocking in at 32:34.67, Herberg earned a meet record while reinforcing her rank for the second-fastest time in UW history.
In the same race, two more Huskies set personal records, including senior Allie Schadler at 32:56.80 for fifth and sophomore Andrea Markezich a few seconds behind at 33:42.18 for seventh. Schadler and Markezich placed fourth and eleventh in UW history, respectively.
Success followed into the men’s javelin, as senior Roan Allen made it to the podium, earning Pac-12 runner-upwith a throw of 223 feet and 5 inches. Junior Zach Annanie placed sixth overall at 210 feet and 11 inches.
With regard to the qualifying events on Friday, UW made sure to guarantee its spot for podium contention in two more races on the men’s side and one on the women’s side.
In the 1,500-meter, three Huskies earned their spot to the finals, spearheaded by sophomore Joe Waskom’s first place finish and new personal record of 3:41.62. Just a tenth of a second behind Waskom sat senior Brian Fay, crossing the finish line at 3:41.74. Sophomore Luke Houser finished in seventh at 3:42.30.
In the 400-meter hurdles, three more punched their tickets to the finals, led by sophomore Jonathan Birchman’s fourth place finish of 52.11 seconds. Junior Cass Elliot and freshman Matthew Wilkinson contributed to a UW sweep in the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots finishing tenths of second apart.
In the women’s 1,500-meter, another trio of Huskies earned a spot to the finals. Behind a particularly defining performance for the sophomore, Sophie O'Sullivan led the trio with a third place finish and personal-best of 4:17.54.
Behind Sullivan sat sophomore Madison Heisterman in fifth place at 4:18.01 and junior Anna Gibson in sixth at 4:20.76.
Other notes:
Senior Hannah Rusnak currently sits in third in the women’s heptathlon after a stellar second-place finish in the shot put at 39 feet and 7.75 inches and third place finish in the 100-meter hurdles in 13.94 seconds.
Freshman Jami Schlueter currently sits in fourth in the men’s decathlon with 3,514 points behind a third place finish of 11.19 in the 100-meter fourth place finishes at 41 feet and 1.5 inches and 5 feet and 11.25 inches in the long jump and shot put.
In the men’s decathlon, sophomore Ollie Thorner set a personal record in shot put at 42 feet and 9.75 inches for third place while finishing opening day with a second place performance in the 400-meter, clocking in at 49.90 seconds.
