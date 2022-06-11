Eikeng finishes runner-up on last day of NCAA Championships

Led by historics from Ida Eikeng, the Washington track and field team shined on the biggest stage Saturday, tallying top-25 rankings on both men and women’s teams for the first time since 2009.

Looking to add points on the women’s side of the scoresheet, sophomore Ida Eikeng stood out among the pack, breaking her own school record in the heptathlon to finish just 300 points shy of the national title in Eugene, OR.

Beginning the heptathlon on Friday, Eikeng was on a mission, setting personal-bests in both the high jump at 5 feet and 7.75 inches and in the 200-meter at 23.81 seconds.

Heading into the next set of events after a successful first day of action, Eikeng sat comfortably in third.

Eikeng didn’t let up Saturday, as she won the javelin at 152 feet and 1 inch, to move up to second in the standings. Despite an underwhelming performance to close the heptathlon in the 800-meter, Eikeng held onto her second place position with 5,939 points.

Eikeng tallied a quality eight points for UW and earned First-Team All America honors.

All-America honors also ensued in the throwing events, as sophomore Beatrice Asomaning represented UW in the women’s discus. In less than ideal conditions, Asomaning placed 20th at 155 feet and 2 inches, earning an All-America honorable mention.

The men's team ended 12th overall and the women's 25th overall.

After an exciting season and wildly successful postseason from the long-distance runners to the multi-eventers, there is much to look forward to in the future for the Washington track and field team.

