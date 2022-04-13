Eikeng opens four-meet week with heptathlon dominance at Mt. Sac Relays

After sending a lighter group to the Triton Invitational just a week prior, the Washington track and field team sent its largest group of the season to Southern California to compete in four independent meets in four days which covered all outdoor events.
The trek began Wednesday as the multieventers arrived in Walnut, California for the Mt. Sac Relays. Aside from the temporary flashes of excitement in UW collectively setting a few personal records in both the women’s heptathlon and men’s decathlon, sophomore Ida Eikeng stood out from the pack.
To open the day, Eikeng placed second in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at a stellar 13.72 seconds. Senior Hannah Rusnak followed just behind with a sixth place finish at 14.08 seconds.
In the women’s high jump, Eikeng followed up her second-place performance, showcasing consistency early while also recording a new personal-best jump at 5 feet and 7.75 inches.
Moving into the women’s shot-put, Eikeng’s dominance continued, recording a throw of 42 feet and 8.75 inches with Rusnak just an inch behind at 42 feet and 7 inches to set a personal record of her own. The two placed first and second overall, respectively.
With the day coming to a close on the women’s side, Eikeng recorded another first-place finish in the 200-meter dash clocking in at 24.09 seconds, further establishing her presence atop the leaderboard. After one day of competition, Eikeng currently sits first in the women’s heptathlon at 3,598 points.
And the breaking of personal records didn’t stop with UW’s women multi-eventers.
Sophomore Ollie Thorner and freshman Jami Schlueter both set new personal records in the 100-meter dash, with Thorner clocking in at 10.99 seconds alongside Schlueter’s impressive decathlon debut time of 11.11 seconds.
UW multi-eventers will look to build from its momentum on the second day of the Mt. Sac Relays Thursday, in coincidence with opening performances by the throwers at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate and distance runners at the Bryan Clay Invitational.
Other Notes:
Through four events, Rusnak sits ninth at 3,303 points in the women’s heptathlon.
Thorner placed eighth in the high jump, recording a best jump of 6 feet and 3.5 inches. To finish the day, Thorner placed sixth in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 49.08 seconds.
