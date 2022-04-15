Eikeng’s heptathlon win at Mt. Sac Relays sets bar for UW in four-meet week

After a successful opening day for the multi-eventers at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, California, sophomore Ida Eikeng held onto the No. 1 spot Thursday with 5,916 points in the women’s heptathlon, earning the No. 2 mark in all of NCAA this year while falling just four points behind her own UW record.
However, with the Mt. Sac Relays already underway Wednesday, more of the Washington track and field team joined the fun, with a few distance runners also participating in Azusa, California at the Bryan Clay Invitational and UW throwers in Long Beach, California at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate.
Sophomore Ida Eikeng kicked off the day with a dominant first place finish in the women’s javelin, recording a throw of 164 feet and 7 inches, also tallying 863 points for her total heptathlon score. Right behind Eikeng sat senior Hannah Rusnak in second place, with a personal-best throw of 150 feet and 3 inches.
In five of seven events total in the heptathlon, Eikeng recorded three first place and two second place finishes, showcasing her versatility in the outdoor events. Aside from lower scores in the long jump and 800-meter run, Eikeng’s early dominance helped secure the win overall.
In the men’s decathlon, sophomore Ollie Thorner had a day of his own, placing eighth overall with a personal best 7,602 points. After a rather slow start on Wednesday, Thorner’s high-ranking scores in the pole vault and 1,500-meter run accumulated and landed him with the fifth highest decathlon score in UW history.
Freshman Jami Schlueter also found himself in the mix, finishing with 7,139 points and placing eleventh overall while also recording the tenth-highest score in school history in only his first decathlon appearance.
Aside from the main multi-eventers, sophomore Sam Affolder cut five seconds from his personal record after clocking in at 8:43.95, placing fifth overall as the second day of Mt. Sac Relays came to a close.
Fay up to sixth in NCAA history in 5,000-meter
To get things started for UW at the Bryan Clay Invitational, much of the excitement came later in the day with a historic finish by senior Brian Fay. In the 5,000-meter race, Fay crossed the finish-line at 13:16.52, setting the sixth-fastest time in NCAA history.
With a recent addition in the Raleigh Relays a few weeks prior, Fay now holds the UW record in the 10,000-meter, 5,000-meter, and distance medley relay. And with three school records already in the books in just one year for Fay, the breaking of his own in the 5,000-meter race was nothing out of character.
However, just outside of Fay’s circle of historic success also sat two other high-achieving Huskies.
Previously, a time of 13:30 in the 5,000-meter had never been broken by a UW runner until junior Isaac Green last year at NCAA Outdoors. However, three surpassed this milestone in the same race as senior Kieran Lumb clocked in at 13:23.26 for fourth place and junior Isaac Green clocked in at 13:29.55 for eighth place Thursday night.
UW distance runners go at it again Friday morning in Azusa, California for the second day of the Bryan Clay Invitational, looking to build from a historic first day.
UW throwers get things started at Pacific Coast Intercollegiate
In the third meet of the day, sophomore Jaden White kicked off the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate with a solid fourth-place finish in the men’s hammer throw, recording a throw of 215 feet and 2 inches.
In the men’s discus throw, two-time All-American junior Elijah Mason placed sixth in his first competition of 2022 with a throw of 186 feet and 1 inch.
On the women’s side, sophomore Beatrice Asomaning placed seventh in the women’s discus with a throw of 168 feet and 10 inches while sophomore Makayla Kelby placed ninth with a throw of 167 feet and 2 inches.
The UW throwers will pick it back up Friday morning in Long Beach, California at the Beach Invitational.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
