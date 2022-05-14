Fay earns steeplechase crown at Pac-12 Championships

On the second day of the Pac-12 Championships, the Washington track and field team built from its opening day momentum, with three Huskies reaching the podium in Eugene, Oregon.
Senior Brian Fay made a statement with a first-place finish in the steeplechase to earn his first Pac-12 title, despite never participating in the event prior to today. Running the second-fastest time in UW history at 8:32.47, Fay showed a nuanced side of his dominance from this year.
Behind Fay sat two other impressive UW performances, sophomores Joe Waskom and Sam Affolder who finished fourth and seventh, respectively.
Record-breaking efforts were also matched in the throwing events with another podium finish by sophomore Jayden White. In the hammer throw, White placed second with a throw of 230 feet and 4 inches, the second-best in UW history.
But White wasn’t the only thrower to impress.
Senior Connor Jost set three records in consecutive throws, maxing at 218 feet. With a throw nine feet further from his previous best before Saturday, Jost placed fifth overall, claiming the fourth-furthest mark in UW history.
With a majority of the finals still yet to happen, a few Huskies made their contributions in qualifying for the finals in their individual events.
For the second year in a row, sophomore Jonathan Birchman qualified in both hurdles finals, first in the 400-meter in just 52.11 seconds and again in the 110-meter in 14.43 seconds.
In the 800-meter races, UW fought its way into the finals on both ends of the meet.
In the women’s race, junior Anna Gibson placed third overall to qualify for her second final in a quick 2:06.34. Slowing the jets near the finish, sophomore Carley Thomas comfortably placed fourth, also eligible for Sunday’s finals.
In the men’s race, freshman Nathan Green placed second overall, racing a commendable time of 1:49.38 in his heat to earn a spot in the finals.
Behind a personal-best finish in the 110-meter hurdles for 14.86 seconds, freshman Jami Schlueter closed his first Pac-12 decathlon with 6,887 points, placing third while scoring six points for UW.
Alongside Schlueter, sophomore Ollie Thorner closed the meet with vengeance, fighting his way back up the ranks for fourth place after no-heighting in the high jump on Friday.
Thorner earned a final 6,715 points and five points for the Huskies in the decathlon by tying for first in the pole vault, finishing second in the discus, and second in the 1,500-meter.
Of the wide array of final-bound Huskies, UW will look to tally more points and end on a high note on the final day of the Pac-12 Championships, beginning with the field events Sunday, May 15 at 11:30 a.m.
Other notes:
Sophomore Makayla Kelby placed fifth in the women’s shot put, earning four points behind a throw of 54 feet and 4.75 inches.
Senior Hannah Rusnak finished the women’s heptathlon with a final score of 5,291 behind a personal best throw in the javelin for 155 feet and 8 inches, earning her the eighth-best mark in school history.
In the women’s long jump, senior Jelani Heath set a personal record of 19 feet and 5.5 inches for seventh place, earning two points.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.