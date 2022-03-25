Fay sets 10,000-meter school record at Raleigh Relays

One year in, three broken school records.
On the second day of the Raleigh Relays, hosted by North Carolina State in Raleigh, North Carolina, Brian Fay claimed his third school record in just his first year at UW after his fourth place finish in the 10,000-meter.
Fay, a graduate student from Dublin, Ireland, and a few other Huskies stood out from the bunch, recording a surplus of broken school and personal records. For Fay in particular, school records have been less of a challenge and more of a casual checkmark on a to-do list.
With a time of 28:22.31 in the 10,000-meter final, collecting a trio of school records in long-distance racing is just Fay’s beginning for the outdoor season. He now holds the school record in the 10,000-meter, 5,000-meter, and distance medley relay.
Finishing just three seconds behind Fay, senior Kieran Lumb recorded the second-fastest time in UW history, running the 10,000-meter in 28:25.93 while placing ninth overall.
Outside the 10,000-meter event, a collection of Huskies set a wide range of personal records as well, some of which came from shorter races by distance.
In the 400-meter, senior Victoria Gersh left her own imprint on a day of UW accomplishment, recording the eighth-fastest time in school history in just 54.66 seconds. The time was a quarter-second improvement from Gersh’s 400-meter run at the Pac-12 Invitational during the indoor season.
Personal records continued in the middle distances, with junior Anna Gibson setting a personal best time of 4:13.31 in the 1,500-meter, placing second overall in the final standings while finishing eighth best in UW history.
To kick off the last day of the Raleigh Relays, the competition will begin with the men’s hammer at 6:45 a.m. Pacific time.
Other notes:
Sophomore Sam Affolder cut 14 seconds from his previous personal record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, running in 8:49.54 while placing ninth overall.
Freshman Anthony Smith finished in 10.47 in the men’s 100-meter dash, ranking ninth in UW history while placing eleventh overall in the final standings.
Sophomore Ida Eikeng recorded a personal record with a jump of 5 feet and 7 inches in the women’s high jump, placing seventh overall. Eikeng also placed fifth in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.56, her fastest since 2019.
Sophomore Nolan Such recorded a personal best throw in the men’s discus at 165 feet, placing ninth overall.
Sophomore Joe Waskom placed sixth in the 3,000-meter steeple with a time of 8:47.93.
Sophomore Beatrice Asomaning placed ninth in the women’s discus with a best toss of 158 feet and 2 inches.
