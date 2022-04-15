Houser sets UW record in 1,500-meter at Bryan Clay Invitational

Of the four track meets over the past few days, the Washington track and field team has collected a wide array of personal records and first place finishes while also moving its way up the UW ladder of school records.
On Friday, one record stood out among the rest.
On the second day of the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California after historic remarks were made just a day prior by senior Brian Fay, sophomore Luke Houser followed suit, recording the fastest time in Washington history in the men’s 1,500-meter.
Clocking in at 3:37.51, Houser placed ninth overall while taking down the historic mark set by 2016 NCAA runner-up Izaic Yorks.
For a runner who normally excels in the longer distances, Houser’s performance Friday showcased his overall versatility in the outdoor events and ability to step in wherever needed.
In the same race, freshman Nathan Green made a stand of his own despite lacking experience in his outdoor season debut, setting a personal-best time of 3:39.63 while also placing fifth overall in UW history.
UW’s long distance runners also excelled on the women’s side.
In the women’s 1,500-meter, five Huskies participated in the same race, finishing relatively high overall in the standings. Clocking in 4:15.15, junior Anna Gibson placed first among UW participants and sixth overall in the standings. Just two seconds behind Gibson, sophomore Madison Heisterman crossed the finish line at 4:17.67, placing 16th overall.
Finishing third among UW participants, freshman Julia David-Smith set a personal record of her own at 4:19.70, closing a historic week at the Bryan Clay Invitational on a bright note.
UW throwers impress with personal bests at Beach Invitational
After a rather uneventful showing at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate just a day prior, the UW throwers set two new personal records in the men’s hammer throw at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California.
Sophomore Jaden White started things off for UW with an eighth place finish, extending his personal-best hammer throw nine feet further with a throw of 227 feet and 3 inches, recording the second farthest in UW history.
Right behind White at 11th place overall, sat senior Connor Jost with a throw of 207 feet and 11 inches, setting a personal record of his own while also tallying the seventh farthest hammer throw in UW history.
Gersch shines for UW at Mt. Sac Relays
Of the few Huskies active on the third day of the Mt. Sac Relays, senior Victoria Gersch shined in both the 4x100-meter relay and 400-meter dash.
Beginning with the 4x100-meter relay, UW excelled in all facets of the event, placing fourth overall with the fifth-fastest time in UW history at 45.50 seconds. The team consisted of junior Aaliyah Wilson, senior Olivia Ribera, senior Jelani Heath, and Gersch.
Gersch also found a stride of her own in the 400-meter, crossing the finish line at 54.20 while moving from seventh to third fastest in UW history.
As the four-meet week slowly comes to a close, UW will look to finish off strong in the second day of the Beach Invitational and fourth day of the Mt. Sac Relays on Saturday.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
