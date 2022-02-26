Huskies break more records during day two of Pac-12 invitational

Another day, another broken school record.
To finish off the winter season, sophomore Makayla Kelby couldn’t help but smile after breaking the UW indoor shot put record for her second time.
With a throw of 55 feet and 3.5 inches, Kelby finished second at the Pac-12 Invitational at Dempsey Indoor just behind the current No. 2 seed in the nation, Arizona State’s Jorinde Van Klinken. Amidst remarkable success on the field, Kelby also revealed a more personal side of her experience as a Division 1 athlete, sharing her recent challenges with self-confidence and doubt after Saturday’s meet.
“It was a little tough mentally,” Kelby said. “Just working on a couple things and making a lot of changes in the past two months. There definitely was a lot of doubt in what I am able to do.”
For Kelby, the support from the coaching staff has played an integral role in keeping her spirits high and proved Saturday to be of great importance.
“Me and coach sat down and just had an honest conversation,” Kelby said. “He basically said that the amount of changes I’m making in a short period of time, it’s super hard. People usually do it in a couple years.”
Just a month ago at the UW Invitational, Kelby found herself a centimeter short of equalizing her own school record, winning the competition with a throw of 53 feet and 7.5 inches.
But today behind the roars of UW support, Kelby put together a historic performance and buried her old shot put record by a foot and a half.
“It felt so great,” Kelby said. “It's been a long time coming. It just came down to trusting what I’ve been working on the past couple weeks and just letting go.”
With eyes on what’s not too far ahead, Kelby looks forward to making the necessary adjustments heading outdoors, while continuing to conquer challenges both on and off the field.
“I feel much better,” Kelby said. “I am no longer going into meets sort of stressed and worried about what I’m gonna do. So seeing what I’ve been working on pay off, I’m ready to just keep working and prepare for Outdoors.”
Isaac Green’s mile result far from disappointment
For someone who normally runs the 3000 and 5000-meter outdoors, junior Isaac Green’s Saturday performance in the mile was far from a failure. Finishing less than a tenth of a second away from breaking four minutes, Green placed third running a 4:00.07 to crush his personal record by three seconds.
A tenth of a second earlier and Green would’ve become the fifth Husky under four minutes for the men’s mile.
“It was a tragedy,” Green said jokingly. “I made some tactical mistakes when I got beat on the turn.”
For someone more experienced in longer distance races, Green emphasized where he fell short on the tactical side of things. In a shorter race like the mile, these tactical skills make or make a performance.
“In distance racesthere’s always a break where the top two or three guys make a move,” Green said. “If you don’t cover it right away it’s almost impossible to get back onto it and I was on the wrong side of that.”
Just a year ago, Green became the fastest 5000-meter man in school history when he shattered the school record in his first NCAA Outdoor Championships appearance, running 13:27.26.With impressive performances, even in a race he’s less familiar with, there is much to be excited for as the Outdoor season approaches.
“I’m very excited, Green said. “We have a phenomenal team here and we are going to do some really really good things outdoor. We are going to surprise some people.”
Other notes:
Junior Taylor Chiotta set a new personal record for the mile, going 4:37.42 to post her second personal record of the season
Senior Victoria Gresh ran 54.91 in the 400-meter, breaking 55 seconds for her first time to now place third in school history
Junior Cass Elliott ran the second fastest indoor 800-meter time in school history, tying former NCAA champion Ryan Brown with a time of 1:48.40
Senior Jonah Wilson threw his season-best toss of 63 feet and 3.25 inches right from the first throw, hinting towards what’s to come during the outdoors season
Sophomore Ollie Thorner closed out the two day Heptathlon with a personal record and winning time for the 1000-meter at 2:35.54, finishing with UW’s all-time second best score of 5,491 points
Junior Talon Hull and sophomore Sam Affolder recorded new personal records for the 3000-meter, running 7:54.09 and 7:55.91, placing #8 and #10 in school history
Reach Contributing writer John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
