Huskies record season-best throws at Triton Invitational

After a weekend of success by the sprinters and multi-eventers a week ago in Fresno, California, the Washington track and field throw crew intended to shoot for more records and first place finishes at the Triton Invitational in San Diego, California.
Hosted by UC San Diego, a smaller group of Huskies made a statement in a field loaded with professionals and Olympic athletes from the nearby Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, doing just as they intended by recording season-best performances and placing high on the leaderboard.
On Friday, sophomore Makalya Kelby didn’t hesitate to get started.
Leading UW with a season-best throw in the women’s discus at 172 feet and 4 inches, Kelby officially placed 21st in the West region this season and also placed 10th overall in the event. Just behind Kelby, sophomore Beatrice Asomaning finished in 13th place with a throw of 161 feet and 1 inch amidst a professional level field.
Despite a smaller UW squad and fewer events to attend to, more season and personal-best performances followed into Saturday during the men’s discus and hammer throw.
In the men’s discus, sophomore Nolan Such added another eight feet to his personal record, recording a throw of 173 feet and 6 inches, placing 6th overall in the event.
Moving into the men’s hammer throw and only their second competition of the outdoor season, sophomore Jaden White and senior Connor Jost went onto set their own season bests.
White recorded a throw of 215 feet and 9 inches and Jost recorded a throw at 199 feet, good for third and fifth place overall, respectively. Both throws were season bests.
The success for UW continued aside from newly-set records, recording a few first place finishes out of the 11 total Huskies competing in Southern California.
In the men’s javelin throw, senior Roan Allen placed first with a throw of 246 feet and 2 inches. Although a recent addition to the team, Allen launched the third-best throw in UW history, also placing fifth in all of the NCAA this season, making his name better known amongst the UW community.
A 154-foot throw and first place finish by sophomore Kathleen Horn in the women’s javelin acted as the cherry on top to a successful weekend for the UW throw team at the Triton Invitational.
Other notes:
In the women’s shot put, Kelby finished third with a toss of 54 feet and 1.25 inches.
Asomaning finished seventh in the women’s hammer throw with a throw of 167 feet and 7 inches.
Sophomore Natalie Holmer finished third in the women’s javelin behind Horn’s first place finish, with a throw of 144 feet and 10 inches. Behind Holmer, sophomore Tanya Simora placed sixth with a throw of 125 feet.
Junior Zach Annanie placed fifth in the men’s javelin throw at 209 feet and 5 inches, recording a few 209-foot throws in total.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
