Huskies sweep the leaderboard twice at West Coast Relays

The Washington track and field team dominated in packs of three, leading the way with top 3 sweeps in both the women’s long jump and the men’s 400-meter hurdles.
After a week of rest, the Huskies looked fresh and ready for the West Coast Relays in Fresno, California, topping the leaderboard in several events and setting new personal records. Represented by a smaller group of just six men and six women in the one-day event, UW’s quality over quantity shined.
The women’s side started things off strong with a first place finish in the long jump, with senior Hannah Rusnak tallying a jump of 19 feet and 6.75 inches. As a multi-event athlete, Rusnak’s performance was all the more impressive, alongside her second-place finish in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.02 seconds later in the meet, just behind sophomore Ida Eikeng at 13.85 seconds.
Landing the No. 2 spot on the leaderboard as one of the few to compete with Rusnak’s jump, senior Jelani Heath tallied a jump of 18 feet and 11.75 inches. Just a week prior at the Raleigh Relays, Heath recorded her season-best long jump at 19 feet and 2.75 inches, showing promise right out of the gates in the first meet of the outdoor season, hinting at what’s still to come as the season progresses.
Eikeng officially closed the top 3 sweep with a jump of 18 feet and 11.25 inches.
The UW men’s hurdles group followed suit with another top 3 sweep. Clocking in with a season-best 50.76 seconds, junior Cass Elliott finished first in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. With a personal-best time of 50.07 seconds, Elliott landed not too far off from setting a new personal record.
Sophomore Jonathan Birchman crossed the finish line at 51.77 seconds, setting a new personal record and taking home the second place honor. At third place, freshman Matthew Wilkinson cut a little over a second from his previous best, clocking in at 53.04 seconds for UW.
Personal records continued in the shorter distances, as senior Victoria Gersch set her third consecutive personal record in the last three meets in the 400-meter event. In the last indoor meet of the season at the Pac-12 Invitational, Gersch finished at 54.91 seconds, only to improve by a quarter-second in the first outdoor meet of the season at the Raleigh Relays.
Just a week later in Fresno, California, Gersch couldn’t wait to continue the trend, cutting off a second from her previous best to set her official personal record at 54.53 seconds.
Next week, UW travels to San Diego, California for the Triton Invitational in hopes of continuing this trend of success through the outdoor season.
Other notes:
UW sprinters freshman Anthony Smith, Birchman, Elliott and Wilkinson ran the fastest 4x4 relay time of the season, clocking in at 3:11.93.
In the women’s dash, junior Aaliyah Wilson recorded a season-best 11.66 seconds, just missing her personal record.
Smith finished third in the men’s 200-meter race with a season-best time of 21.19 seconds. Smith also finished second in the men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 10.67 seconds.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.