Husky track and field closes out Raleigh Relays

Wrapping up its third day in North Carolina, Washington track and field closed out the Raleigh Relays with a few more quality moments across Saturday’s events.
Two more Huskies cracked into school history top-10s, with sophomore Beatrice Armstrong hitting a new personal best and moving to sixth in UW history with a 178-0 hammer throw and senior Victoria Gersch tying for ninth in UW history with a 24.12 200-meter race.
Gersch was closely followed by sophomore Ida Eikeng, who ran her collegiate-best at 24.13.
It was a strong start to the outdoor season for a few men on hurdles, including Cass Elliot, Matt Wilkenson, and Jonathan Birchman. Elliot finished the 400-meter hurdles at 51.89, Wilkenson at 53.70, and Birchman 54.13.
Sophomore Jayden White, who has had a historical start to his collegiate career over the past two seasons, opened the outdoor season with a 213-6 hammer throw for second place at the Relays.
Saturday closed out the last day of the Raleigh Relays for Washington, which picks up on Friday, April 1 at the West Coast Relays.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.