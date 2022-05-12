International track and field athletes look to stand out at Pac-12 Championships

Moving to a new country is no easy task.
For Washington track and field sophomores Ollie Thorner and Ida Eikeng, the journey has been a stepping stone to greater opportunity.
Hailing from Street, England, Thorner showed a knack for working hard from an early age — eventually becoming one of the top British juniors in the multi-events.
Before Thorner’s tenure at UW, he placed 12th at the 2018 European U18 Championships in the decathlon. The following year, Thorner improved to third place at the England U20 Combined Events Championships, setting a personal-best of 7,229 points.
With his eyes set on competing at the collegiate level, UW won the race for Thorner’s heart, fulfilling his desire for a place that fosters improvement with the most pristine facilities available.
Despite the 17-hour travel and the uncertainty of leaving everything familiar to him, the fresh opportunity to compete in the Pacific Northwest, meet new people, and start anew outweighed the negatives.
“I didn’t know anyone at all, but that kind of excited me,” Thorner said. “I saw it as progression and was really excited with the change.”
Now a sophomore in his first outdoor season, Thorner has, without a doubt, succeeded — highlighted by a personal-best 7,602 points in the men’s decathlon at Mt. San Antonio College (SAC) Relays in mid-April. This places him fifth all-time at UW.
Looking to post one of the nation’s top-24 scores in order to qualify for the NCAA Championships, tallying a score close to 7,700 points at the Pac-12 Championships would put him in strong contention for a spot.
Eikeng is another international multi-eventer with a hobby for tallying impressive feats in the heptathlon.
From Porsgrunn, Norway, Eikeng left her friends and family behind, initially taking her talents to the University of Kentucky. Following the hiring of Kentucky coach Toby Stevenson to UW, Eikeng followed suit and made her way to Seattle after spending just the first part of the 2018-19 academic year in Lexington.
“It was a big transition because I am very close to my family and my home,” Eikeng said. “Moving far away and the time difference was very tough.”
But with the opportunity to continue competing and do what she loves most, Eikeng was quick to acclimate.
In the 2021 outdoor season, Eikeng exceeded expectations in her long-awaited debut at UW, breaking school records and consistently setting new personal-bests. At the NCAA Championships, Eikeng broke the outdoor school record in the heptathlon, placing fifth overall with a score of 5,920 points while also earning First Team All-American honors. Eikeng hopes her success from last year can translate to the rest of her teammates.
“For the other people that went to nationals, we see that we are able to perform at that stage and that motivates the whole team overall,” Eikeng said. “The more athletes to qualify, the more fun it is.”
In April, Eikeng performed with similar success at the Mt. SAC Relays, winning the heptathlon with a score of 5,916 points — just four points shy of her school record. With the second-best score in the NCAA this year, Eikeng easily qualifies for the postseason.
But with success comes an extraordinary amount of work and training, especially to compete in the decathlon and heptathlon. Typically, for multi-eventers, there’s an emphasis on training under exhaustion through the week in preparation for competing tired.
“We are fine being a bit battered for it,” Thorner said. “We compete tired a lot of the time because we are going to be tired when doing the [events].”
Although necessary, this expectation to push physical limits and improve over time takes a significant mental toll on an athlete. Eikeng makes sure to reflect on her moments of doubt to maintain her mental health.
“It’s important to take some time and realize that you are on the right path and are doing the right things,” Eikeng said. “If I am struggling with an event, I try to think positively that eventually, it will come together.”
A goal for Thorner this year has been to reevaluate tendencies of overworking and learn to be more disciplined with his training.
“When I was a bit younger, I trained really hard and wasn’t that smart with how I approached [it],” Thorner said. “Now, this year, I’ve tried to focus on being more consistent and disciplined with the little stuff.”
With the Pac-12 Championships almost underway and the stakes adding up, Thorner and Eikeng will look to better support themselves physically and put out strong performances to prepare for the biggest stage at the NCAA Championships.
“We aren’t really changing much,” Thorner said. “We peak for [the Pac-12 Championships] and then have four weeks to take time off, let the body recover, and then re-ramp up for Nationals.”
The events will begin Friday, May 13 in Eugene, Oregon.
