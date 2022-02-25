Jayden White again breaks UW weight throw record

74 feet and one inch.
Sophomore Jayden White came into Dempsey indoor on a mission, and left successful, placing first in Friday's Pac-12 Invitational with UW’s first ever throw over 74 feet.
Having broken his own record three times, it could seem appropriate to sit and relish all of the success. White disagrees.
“The facility record is posted over there,” White said. “I’m close, I don’t know when I’m going to break it but I’m close.”
Although this prized record remains unbroken, a greater opportunity awaits.
Last year, White found himself at Nationals representing the purple and gold, finishing 24th in the Hammer Throw Final in a tremendous first season. After a pair of fouls and leaving only one legal mark last season, he looks to fix the little mistakes in training while staying focused on the real task at hand.
“I put up a meter from where I was last week,” White said. “So I’ve been in a good place training wise. I’ve been happy with it.”
In a few months, as the best in the nation will meet all in one place for Nationals, a throw of record-breaking quality will be needed to score and place higher than the first go-around.
“I know a big throw is there,” said White. “I’m just waiting on it.”
Hannah Rusnak finishes 3rd in first Pentathlon of the season
Injury has been the tale for Hannah Rusnak over the last couple seasons. However, in her Pentathlon debut of the season, the senior showed glimpses of hope for the future.
Finishing third overall, Rusnak placed first alongside sophomore Ida Eiking in the high jump at 5 feet and 6.5 inches while also finishing first in shot-put at 42 feet and 0.75 inches, setting a new personal record. For Rusnak, the focus was less about reaching a personal record and more about progressing, staying healthy and looking to improve.
“I just want to be more consistent where I know I can be in each event,” Rusnak said. “ It doesn’t have to be a PR, but just as long as I’m doing my cues and feeling confident in myself, that’s what I wanna do.”
Before the later onset of COVID-19 and injury in 2019, Rusnak claimed the Pac-12 Heptathlon title for the first time by a Husky since 1992, becoming one of the best heptathletes in Washington history.
With the opportunity to build from her performance today heading into the Outdoors season, Rusnak not only looks to progress to the levels of success she reached a few years ago, but also prioritize enjoying her experience in her senior campaign.
“As long as I have fun going into it,” Rusnak said. “That’s a success for me.”
Other notes:
Ida Eikeng finished first in the 60m hurdles in a season-best 8.31 seconds
Sophomore Beatrice Asomaning finished secondin the weight throw with a throw of 64 feet and 2.25 inches
Junior Tibebu Proctor broke 14 minutes for the first time in the men’s 5000 meter race with a time of 13:56.95
Junior Camila David-Smith set a new personal record, decreasing her time for the women’s 5000 meter to 16:32.82
Sophomore Andrea Markezich also lowered her 5000 meter time to 16:43.46, setting a new personal record
The Huskies will be back at Dempsey indoor tomorrow morning for day two of the Pac-12 Invitational, which starts at 10 a.m., with the women’s high jump.
