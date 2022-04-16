Kelby sets new personal-best to close four-meet week at Beach Invitational

With a hectic schedule of four meets across the past four days finally coming to a close, Washington track and field team throwers looked to leave a lasting impression on the second day of the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California.
Of the smaller group selected for the last day of the event, sophomore Makayla Kelby led the pack with stellar performances in two separate events.
To open the day, Kelby recorded a personal-best discus throw of 185 feet and 1 inch in the opening round, placing second in the final standings and 13th in all of NCAA this season.
Just a few throws later in the third round, Kelby broke her old record again with a throw of 184 feet and 4 inches, ensuring the legitimacy of her recent improvements.
A few places down the leaderboard also sat sophomore Beatrice Asomaning, who recorded a high-achieving throw of her own at 167 feet and 4 inches, placing 11th overall.
As the meet progressed, Kelby also displayed consistency in the women’s shot-put, placing fifth with an impressive throw of 52 feet and 4 inches. The consistency continued on the men’s side of the competition as well, with solid performances by junior Elijah Mason and sophomore Sam Van Peursem.
In the men’s discus, Mason showed strength with three separate throws over 180 feet, one of which landed him at 8th overall with a best throw of 183 feet. At 154 feet and 6 inches, sophomore Nolan Such placed 51st overall.
In the men’s shot-put, Van Peursem tallied a best throw of 55 feet 2.75 inches, placing 16th overall to close the event.
Following the recent frenzy of multiple meets, UW will participate in a dual meet with WSU in Pullman,Washington on April 22nd.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
