Men’s and women’s track finishes fifth at Pac-12 Championships

The final day of the Pac-12 Championships was a rollercoaster of emotions for the Washington track and field team, who secured more wins and matched the men’s best-ever finish in Eugene, Oregon.
Much of Sunday’s thrill centered around the men’s events, where UW managed to surpass triple-digits for its second year in a row, with a second place 105-point finish.
A battle between two best friends opened the day of action in the 1,500-meter race.
After being behind the pack for most of the race, sophomore Joe Waskom made a tactical move to the outside in the last stretch, putting himself in position to compete with best-friend and sophomore Luke Houser for the coveted win.
After outlasting Houser’s final push and crossing the line at 3:40.33, a stunned expression washed over Waskom’s face after passing Houser by less than a tenth of a second. The two placed first and second, earning an important 18 points for UW.
In just 50.80 seconds, junior Cass Elliott etched his own name into UW history, becoming the first Husky to win in the 400-meter hurdles since 2006. Behind Elliot, freshman Matthew Wilkinson set an impressive personal-best 51.30 seconds, earning fourth overall to tally five points for UW.
Excellence also ensued on the women’s side with 68 points for fifth place, making for a top-five for the fifth time in the past six meets.
Behind a school-best 2:02.93, sophomore Carley Thomas earned the third win on the day, becoming the first Pac-12 Women's 800-meter Champion. Junior Anna Gibson finished fourth for five points in 2:04.75.
The last of major points came in the women’s 1,500-meter behind Gibson’s third-place finish in just 4:15.83, tallying a total 11 points on the day. Sophomore Madison Heisterman placed eighth in 4:18.53 to add one more point to the UW total.
Before the onset of the NCAA Outdoor Championships, UW is scheduled for the NCAA West Preliminaries on May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Other notes:
Junior Elijah Mason placed fourth behind a final throw of 184 feet and 10 inches, helping lock up second place in the overall standings for UW on the men’s side.
In the women’s discus, sophomore Makayla Kelby placed eighth with a best throw of 174 feet. At 164 feet and 6 inches, sophomore Beatrice Asomaning placed twelfth.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.