Nathan Green breaks school record on first day of NCAA Championships

On the biggest stage of the season, the Washington track and field team got things started early at the four-day event in Eugene, OR, already setting new records and earning All-America honors at the NCAA Championships.

UW showed strongest in the longer distances Wednesday.

In the men’s 1,500-meter semi-final, freshman Nathan Green led the pack, breaking the school record previously held by teammate Luke Houser in a stellar 3:37.46. Behind Green’s second-place finish, sophomores Joe Waskom and Houser followed for 8th and 10th, respectively.

All UW qualifiers advanced to the final.

Accolades were also tallied in the Washington coaching department, with head coach Andy Powell now responsible for at least one runner qualifying into the finals in 13 of the past 14 years.

This year also marks the third instance Powell has had three men in the final.

Previously placing 24th in the NCAA Championships last season, sophomore Jayden White finished in ninth in the men’s hammer at 229 feet and 7 inches to earn Second Team All-America. This marks White’s second top-10 NCAA finish just this year.

Similar success ensued in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, as Pac-12 Champion junior Cass Elliott earned a Second Team All America honor of his own. Elliott set a career-best of 50.50 seconds for 13th overall.

Sophomore Ollie Thorner also got into the mix in the men’s decathlon, making his strongest appearance in the shot put to match his personal record at 42 feet and 9.75 inches. Thorner currently sits in 18th with 3,805 points.

In the onset of the women’s events and closing of the men’s decathlon Thursday, Thorner and more UW qualifiers will look to tally more points, beginning with the men’s decathlon in the 110-meter hurdles at 11:30 a.m.

Other notes:

Senior Roan Allen placed 19th overall at 218 feet in the men’s javelin, earning an All-America honorable mention to close a terrific single season.

After a few tough laps in the tailend of the men’s 10,000-meter, senior Kieran Lumb finished 17th in 28:36.31, earning the second All-America honorable mention on the day.

