Pair of Huskies stand out on first day of Raleigh Relays

The outdoor season is always greener with stand-out performances by UW’s long-distance team, and that’s exactly what the Washington track and field team got on in the first major invitational of the outdoor season from a pair of distance runners named Green.
UW and more than 100 other schools made their way to Raleigh, North Carolina for the Raleigh Relays hosted by North Carolina State at the Paul Derr Track for a three-day invitational.
Less than a week ago, UW sent a lighter squad to participate in the Doris Heritage Festival not too far from home, hoping to stand out among the other local schools in the Seattle area. After a few first place finishes and a personal record, there was much to be excited for in the coming meets.
But some of this excitement was satiated earlier than expected, sparked by a memorable collegiate debut by the freshman Nathan Green.
In the men’s 1,500-meter race, Green set a new personal record with a run of experienced stature, placing eighth in UW history. Finishing the race at 3:41.37, Green placed eighth overall in the final standings of the event.
As one of the top recruits in the country coming into the collegiate racing scene, this performance is nothing short of the expected from Green. Previously named the Idaho state record-holder in the mile, two-mile and 5,000-meters in high school, Green’s elite showing in the 1,500-meter is an even bigger tell to his potential.
Aside from the flashes of promise from the youngster, Nathan Green wasn’t the only UW athlete with the last name Green to make some noise in Raleigh on Thursday.
Finishing the 5,000-meter race in 13:40.20, junior Isaac Green placed third overall, offering a glimpse of what’s to come for the highly-touted UW long-distance team.
Just a month ago at the Pac-12 Invitational as the indoor season came to a close, Green fell just short of finishing under four minutes in the mile, a highly-touted achievement for any long-distance runner. But for a runner who specializes in longer races outdoors, missing the four-minute mark by less than a tenth of a second is a testament to Green’s versatility and dominance both indoors and outdoors.
Now with the outdoor season officially underway, Green’s third place finish acts as an early showing of success, teasing what the rest of his junior season holds.
The second day of the Raleigh Relays begins at 7 a.m. Friday with the women’s 5,000-meter race.
Other notes:
Sophomore Andrea Markezich ran a personal record in the women’s 10,000-meter race, cutting 14 seconds with a time of 34:05.64 while taking the win in her heat.
Sophomore Makayla Kelby finished third in the women’s shot-put with a throw of 52 feet and 6.5 inches.
Sophomore Luke Houser finished first in his 5,000-meter heat in 13:48.48 with a 57-second final 400-meter sprint, placing 10th overall.
In his UW debut, junior Roan Allen showed strong in the men’s javelin with a throw of 212 feet and 5 inches, placing eighth overall.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki
