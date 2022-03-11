Six Huskies receive First Team All-American honors to open NCAA Indoors

On the biggest stage of the season, the Washington track and field team lacked stage fright.
At the NCAA Indoor Championships, all six UW men competing Friday earned All-American First Team honors, totaling 10 points for the purple and gold on the first day of nationals in Birmingham, Alabama.
Amid the mix of debuts and young talent, a select few Huskies took over the spotlight.
Just a year ago, sophomore Jayden White found himself at nationals after a spectacular first season, earning All-American Second Team, but failed to put points on the board for UW. After a year of improvement, closing the indoor season without scoring for the team didn’t seem up to par for White.
A year and a couple broken school records later, White punched his ticket to nationals for his second year in a row, looking to make the necessary adjustments to tally his first points for UW.
White did just that, finishing fourth in the weight throw at 73 feet and 6.75 inches, being earning First Team All-American honors and contributing five points to the UW total score, becoming the first UW athlete to score in the men’s weight throw at NCAAs since 1986.
On the running side of things, an All-King-County crew in the men’s distance medley relay shined bright as freshman Anthony Smith, sophomore Joe Waskom, sophomore Luke Houser, and junior Cass Elliott finished seventh with a time of 9:29.27.
Earlier this year, the men’s DMR team ran 9:21.10 in Arkansas, the fourth-fastest DMR time in NCAA history, but with senior Brian Fay closing the mile.
After already running the fastest 5000-meter in UW history earlier this year, Fay dropped from the DMR to race the 5000-meter, allowing Waskom to step in to lead the first leg, making his NCAA Indoor debut alongside Houser and Smith. Despite a lack of experience, the Huskies held their own, earning First Team All-American honors while adding another two points for UW.
Although left out of the DMR, Fay contributed in record-breaking fashion with the highest-ever finish by a Washington athlete in an NCAA 5000-meter final. Clocking at 13:28.48, Fay placed sixth, keeping the first team All-American streak going after also receiving the honor himself.
Despite no First Team honors on the women’s side of the lineup, seven more Huskies rightfully earned the Second Team All-American honor after great showings throughout the indoor season, hinting for what’s to come for outdoors.
Other notes:
In the women’s DMR, sophomore Carley Thomas ran the fastest 800-meter split in the field at 2:03.06
Junior Taylor Chiotti, senior Victoria Gersh, senior Allie Schadler, and Thomas earned All-American second team honors in the women’s DMR
Junior Haley Herberg took 11th in the 5k final, earning the third All-American honors of her career.
Junior Anna Gibson and sophomore Madison Heisterman earn All-American Second Team honors in the mile
