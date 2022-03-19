Small group of Huskies compete in first meet of the outdoor season

Just a day before the Spring Equinox, the Washington track and field team looked to set an intention of success for the new season in West Seattle on Saturday.
In the first outdoor track and field showcase of the season, 11 Huskies made the short trip to West Seattle Stadium for the Doris Heritage Track Festival hosted by Seattle Pacific in search of a performance to build the new season upon.
Amidst the pack, a select few stood out with first place finishes and a personal best performance, hinting for what’s to come outdoors.
In particular, sophomore Jonathan Birchman won the 400-meter hurdles in comfortable fashion at 52.04 seconds while setting a new personal record. Just a year ago, Birchman made the Pac-12 Championship finals in the 400-meter hurdles and finished eighth, foreshadowing greater success in the future after an impressive first-year tenure.
After cutting a half-second from his previous PR in just the first showing of the outdoor season, Birchman’s potential seems boundless as he looks to continue developing as an elite competitor in the Pac-12.
Just one spot down the leaderboard, freshman Matthew Wilkinson looked to also establish himself as a competitor right out of the gates with a second-place finish at 54.38 seconds, hinting towards collective success in the hurdles event for UW this coming season.
On the women’s side, junior Aaliyah Wilson contributed to the trend of comfortable first-place finishes, winning the 100-meter dash with ease at 11.85 seconds. In 2021, Wilson led the Huskies in the 100-meter dash, setting a personal record of 11.62 seconds, the sixth-fastest time in UW history.
Although Wilson fell slightly short of her personal record, she finished as the only competitor under 12 seconds with more than a half-second of breathing room.
In the women’s javelin event, UW earned the top three spots.
Sophomore Ida Eikeng finished first with a throw of 158 feet and 8 inches, at least 30 feet further than other competitors outside UW. Freshman Ashley Smith showed well in her debut with a throw of 136 feet and 5 inches, placing second behind Eikeng while setting a personal-best. Sophomore Tanya Simora slotted into third with a throw of 127 feet and 1 inch.
Next week, UW will look to capitalize on these early successes in the outdoor opener as the full team is sent to North Carolina for the Raleigh Relays from March 24-26.
Other Notes:
Senior Jelani Heath finished first in the women’s long jump at 18 feet and 10 inches.
Senior Hannah Rusnak placed second in 200-meter race at 25.41 seconds while placing third in the women’s shot put with a throw of 39 feet and 7.25 inches.
Sophomore Ollie Thorner placed second in the 400-meter race at 50.40 seconds.
Eikeng placed fourth in the women’s shot put with a throw of 38 feet and 0.75 inches.
Redshirt freshman Sam Baricevic finished fifth in the 400-meter race at 50.85 seconds.
Freshman Jami Schlueter finished fifth in the men’s shot put with a throw of 41 feet and 7.75 inches while also running 52.02 seconds in the 400-meter race.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.