Smith wins three events to lead UW men to dual victory over WSU

Reinforcing the recent trend of nearly the past decade, the Washington track and field team won its eighth of the past nine matchups against Washington State, headed by freshman Anthony Smith’s dominance in the men’s track events.
After a hectic week of competing in a series of meets in Southern California, UW arrived in unison to Mooberry Track for the annual UW-WSU dual meet in Pullman on Friday.
Scoring 100 points to WSU’s 63, the men’s side won with its third triple-digit performance in the past eight victories. But before the onset of Smith’s triumph later in the event, UW’s throwers set the tone for the day with an early sweep in the men’s javelin.
Finishing in first, senior Roan Allen recorded an impressive throw of 219 feet and 2 inches. Just behind in second place, junior Zach Annanie recorded one of his own at 210 feet and 1 inch, followed by a throw of 199 feet and 5 inches by sophomore Brady Gockel to complete the first sweep of the day.
A few events later in the men’s hammer throw, sophomore star Jayden White and senior Connor Jost followed suit earning the top two spots, with White sitting in first at 217 feet and 11 inches and Jost in second with a personal record of 209 feet and 11 inches.
In the men’s shot put, sophomore Sam Van Peursem also contributed to the widespread success among UW throwers with a first place finish of 58 feet and 6 inches. To close the day for the men’s throwers, junior Elijah Mason won his discus event with a season-best throw of 192 feet and 4 inches, moving up to No. 15 in the NCAA this season.
Although the men’s throwers greatly contributed to UW’s control of the leaderboard throughout, the men’s distance runners both long and short reinforced much of the successes early in the meet.
Beginning with an outstanding performance in the men’s first 4x100 relay of the year, sophomore Jonathan Birchman, freshman Matthew Wilkinson, junior Cass Elliot, and Smith finished first with a time of 40.11 seconds, setting precedent for the rest of the outdoor season.
Moving into the longer distances, seniors Brian Fay and Kieran Lumb did nothing short of the expected in the men’s 1500-meter, finishing in the top two spots with Fay clocking in at 3:43.98 and Lamb at 3:44.04.
Soon after another first place finish by Birchman in the 110-meter hurdles in just 14.56 seconds, UW led WSU 43-16 in total points on the men’s side.
Wilkinson soon found the spotlight again with a first-place finish of his own in the open 400-meter, setting a new personal-best time of 47.94 seconds while adding another five points to the UW total score.
In the men’s 100-meter dash, Smith took control and made a statement of his own, finishing first with a blistering time of 10.63 seconds into a -1.4 headwind.
Soon after to claim his third victory and clinch the men’s side for the day, Smith comfortably won the 200-meter in 20.70 seconds, earning his third win of the day, while also moving to eighth in school history for the event.
As the day began to wind down for the men’s runners, UW refused to close the clinic in the 3,000-meter, finishing in all top-five spots with junior Tibebu Proctor crossing the finish line first in 8:11.48.
UW falls 94-69 on women’s side
Despite the loss on the women's side of the meet, individual success outweighed the overall loss in the split.
To begin things with the women’s long jump, sophomore Ida Eikeng and senior Jelani Heath set new personal records. Standing at 19 feet and 8.75 inches for Eikeng and 19 feet and 4.75 inches for Heath, the two placed second and third, respectively.
Nearly missing the meet record in the women’s 800-meter while also placing fourth in school history, junior Anna Gibson set a new personal record at 2:04.89, just a few seconds ahead of sophomore Madison Heisterman at 2:06.76. Gibson and Heisterman also placed first and second, respectively.
In the women’s 1,500-meter, seniors Allie Schadler and Sophie Cantine were far from disrupting the current trend of sweepts. Taking first and second place, Schadler crossed the line at 4:20.77, just a tenth of a second ahead of Cantine at 4:20.88.
In the women’s 100-meter dash, junior Aaliyah Wilson complimented Smith’s first place finish with one of her own, clocking in at 11.68 seconds.
Despite already clinching the event, UW refused to let up as the women’s throwers continued to put out new personal records.
In the women’s discus, sophomore Beatrice Asomaning went for a new personal record with an exact toss of 180 feet, placing first overall while also becoming only the third in school history to reach the 180-foot mark.
To close the day, sophomore Makayla Kelby earned the women’s shot put title while setting an outdoor best of 54 feet and 5.5 inches, inching towards the school record at 55 feet and 7 inches.
UW will look to build from its victory in Pullman, as they travel to Fresno, California for the Fresno State Invitational next Saturday.
Other notes:
Freshman Julia David-Smith won in her steeplechase debut with a time of 10:28.18.
In the women’s pole vault, five women cleared the same bar at 12 feet and 5.5 inches with sophomore Ashleigh Helms finishing first.
Sophomore Sam Affolder placed second in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing at 8:51.44.
In the women’s javelin, UW placed in the top-five spots other than first, with sophomore Kathleen Horn leading the pack in second at 156 feet and 5 inches. Sophomore Natalie Holmer placed third with a throw of 145 and 9 inches followed by freshman Ashley Smith with a season-best 143 feet and 5 inches for fourth.
Redshirt freshman Sam Baricevic placed third in the open 400-meter, clocking in at 49.03 seconds while UW won the event 6-3.
Freshman Jami Schlueter placed second in the men’s long jump in 22 feet and 5.25 inches while also placing third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.84 seconds.
