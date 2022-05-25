Three huskies clinch NCAA Championship appearances on first day of West Prelims

Just before the biggest stage of the NCAA Championships, the Washington track and field team looked to add more names to its list of qualifiers at the West NCAA Preliminary Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Beginning the four-day stint of competition, the men were the first to see action on Wednesday. A few from the throwers were first to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships.
First in the men’s hammer, sophomore Jayden White recorded a best throw of 215 feet and 1 inch for eighth place, clinching his fourth consecutive appearance at the NCAA Championships through his first two seasons.
In the mens’ javelin, senior Roan Allen clinched his first appearance behind a throw of 230 feet and 4 inches, an impressive feat nonetheless in his first season at UW.
The third Husky to qualify however, was from long distances.
In the men’s 10,000-meter race, senior Kieran Lumb etched his name into the final roster behind a time of 28:49.48, which placed him eleventh overall.
Though some Huskies were able to qualify off the bat, a few more made the first step towards qualifying Wednesday: advancing through to the next round of action.
In the men’s 1,500-meter race, Luke Houser, Joe Waskom, and Nathan Green advanced to the next round. Houser finished second in his heat, while Waskom and Green placed top-five in theirs.
In the men’s 400-meter race, two more Huskies qualified through the first round, as Pac-12 Champion and junior Cass Elliott ran a season-best 50.49 seconds and sophomore Jonathan Birchman behind him at 51.43 seconds. Freshman Matthew Wilkinson was unable to advance at 51.96 seconds, putting an end to a spectacular first season.
The women will make their first appearance on the second day of the NCAA West Preliminary Championships, beginning with the women’s hammer at 10 a.m.
Other Notes:
Senior Connor Jost placed 21st in the men’s hammer to end his tenure at UW, leaving a legacy as the fourth-best hammer thrower in school history and two-time Pac-12 scorer.
Sophomore Sam Van Peursem finished the season with a best 57 feet and 9.5 inches in the men’s shot put, placing 33rd overall.
Freshman Anthony Smith ran under 21 seconds for the second time this season at 20.97 seconds, placing 29th overall.
Finishing 26th in the men’s 10,000-meter race, Senior Tibebu Proctor crossed the finish line at 29:22.57 to end his season.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.