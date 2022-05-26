Two Huskies qualify for NCAA Championships on second day of West Prelims

After a successful first day of clinching for the men’s side, at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Washington track and field team looked to add to the roster for the NCAA Championships.
On Thursday, the women’s side made their first appearance in the four-day event.
Building from her recent pole vault win at the Pac-12 Championships, junior Makenna Barton clinched her spot in the NCAA Championships, the first in her career. Initially seeded 44th, Barton moved to tenth overall behind a best of 13 feet and 5.75 inches in the women’s pole vault.
Previously placing fifth in the NCAAs just a year prior, junior Haley Herberg finished fourth in the 10,000-meter race behind a stellar time of 33:40.11. Herberg earned the second spot to the NCAA Championships on the day for UW, followed by a few other notable performances from the long distance runners.
Naomi Smith, Andrea Markezich, and Camila David-Smith all placed 17th, 28th, and 31st, respectively. More qualifiers through the next round of action continued in the 1,500-meter and 800-meter races.
First of the Huskies to finish in the 1,500-meter, sophomore Madison Heisterman placed 11th in just 4:18.87, junior Anna Gibson placed 18th overall at 4:20.82, and sophomore Sophie O'Sullivan for 23rd at 4:21.12.
In the 800-meter race, sophomore Carley Thomas placed 14th overall in 2:06.00, the last to qualify for the quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Huskies are back at it in the mid-morning on Friday, beginning with junior Elijah Mason in the men’s discus at 11 a.m.
Other notes:
Although unable to qualify in the women’s shot put with a best throw of 54 feet and 3.75 inches for 16th place, sophomore Makayla Kelby will have another go in the discus on Saturday.
Behind throws of 139 feet and 7 inches for sophomore Kathleen Horn and 136 feet and 4 inches for senior Hannah Rusnak, both Huskies saw their season come to an end.
After battling back from a hamstring injury, senior Victoria Gersch made an appearance to race one more for UW in the women’s 400-meter race, finishing in 56.64 seconds.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.