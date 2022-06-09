UW tallies four All-America honors on second day of NCAA Championships

On the first day of action for the women, the Washington track and field team built on early momentum from Wednesday, earning its first points and more All-America honors at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, OR.

Led behind a stand-out performance in the women’s 10,000-meter, junior and four-time All-American Haley Herberg tallied the first two points for UW to score at the NCAAs for her second consecutive year.

Herberg placed seventh with a 33:20.33 time, landing First-Team All America honors. The honors continued into the shorter distances as well.

In the women’s 800-meter, sophomore and Pac-12 Champion Carley Thomas placed 9th overall, coming just short of the final to earn Second-Team All-America honors.

In the women’s pole vault, junior and Pac-12 Champion Makenna Barton followed suit with a Second-Team All America honor of her own. After reaching 13 feet and 3.5 inches for 15th place, Barton concluded a spectacular comeback season with the first All-America honor of her career.

Despite the day’s focus on the women eventers, the men’s decathlon came to its close, as sophomore Ollie Thorner moved up to 15th overall with 7,473 points.

Behind an impressive third-place showing in the pole vault at 15 feet and 9.25 inches, Thorner also earned Second-Team All America honors.

Wrapping things up in the women’s 1,500-meter, junior Anna Gibson finished just two spots back from auto-advancing into the final, earning an All-America honorable mention at her first Outdoor NCAA Championships. Gibson clocked in at 4:22.42 for 19th overall.

On the third day of action, the men will make appearances in the finals alongside the onset of the women’s heptathlon, beginning with 100-meter hurdles at 1 p.m on Friday.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.