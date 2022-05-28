UW ties school record with 16 qualifiers for NCAA Championships

In the final day of competition before the biggest stage, the Washington track and field team tied the most number of entries to the NCAA Championships in school history.
Tallying 16 total qualifiers, UW had its head on straight moving through all four days at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships. On Saturday, the final day of the meet, three more Huskies were added, with the tone set early in the women’s discus.
Behind a best throw of 182 feet and 4 inches, sophomore Beatrice Asomaning placed 11th, punching her first ticket to the NCAA Championships. Asomaning’s qualifying score was the fourth for UW throwers.
Reciprocating the men’s story of success in the 1,500-meter race from Friday, the women’s side earned its own qualifier behind junior Anna Gibson’s second-place performance in 4:16.82, marking her first qualification for the NCAA Outdoors Championships.
As a previous NCAA Championships qualifier in the indoor season, there is much potential for the experience to also translate into the outdoors.
The final official qualifier though came in the women’s 800-meter race from sophomore Carley Thomas, who ran a 2:03.18.
After just adding to its roster for the NCAA Championships, UW will have a chance to rest and prepare in the coming weeks before the beginning of the meet on June 8 in Eugene, Oregon.
Other notes:
Senior Allie Schadler just missed the mark to qualify for the women’s 5,000-meter race, clocking in at 16:25.32 for 15th place. Junior Haley Herberg reached 16:33.80, placing 22nd overall.
Sophomores Madison Heisterman and Sophie O'Sullivan closed their outdoor seasons in the 1,500-meter with 16th and 24th place finishes, respectively.
Matching her 16th place performance in the shot put on Thursday, sophomore Makayla Kelby threw a best of 175 feet and 7 inches for 16th to again miss the mark for qualification.
Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.