Waskom wins national title on third day of NCAA Championships

For the first time in 10 years, the Washington track and field team brought home an NCAA title in a running event.

Spearheading a day of success across the board, efforts by Pac-12 Champion Joe Waskom put the cherry on top of a stellar sophomore season with a win in the 1,500-meter in Eugene, OR.

Alongside Waskom were two familiar faces, as sophomore Luke Houser and freshman Nathan Green finished fifth and seventh, respectively. Green became the first true freshman to score in a running event at the NCAA Championships since Ja'Warren Hooker in 1998.

The trio earned a crucial 16 points for UW and First-Team All America honors.

Continuing the trend in the longer distances, senior Brian Fay showed strong in the men’s 5,000-meter. Placing seventh in just 13:31.39, Fay earned First-Team All America honors. He now has scored points in both the Indoor and Outdoor Championships for the 5,000-meter.

Heading into the men’s discus, junior Elijah Mason resembled the definition of consistency Friday.

Behind a season-best throw of 195 feet and 6 inches for seventh place, Mason tallied two points and scored at the NCAA Championships for his third time in three consecutive seasons. He also earned First-Team All America honors.

Moving into the multi-events, sophomore Ida Eikeng was on a mission in the heptathlon.

Eikeng went onto set a personal-best in both the high jump at 5 feet and 7.75 inches and in the 200-meter to end the day, clocking in the fifth fastest time in school history at 23.81 seconds.

Currently sitting in third place with 3,640 points, Eikeng will have the opportunity to move up the ranks on the final day of the NCAA Championships. Day four will begin with Eikeng in the long jump at 10:30 a.m.

Reach reporter John Rudnicki sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @johnrudnicki02

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.