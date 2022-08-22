Transfer running back additions Taulapapa and Nixon standing out in depth chart race

Last spring, Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer expressed that running back was a position loaded with uncertainty.

Four months later, with the offseason coming to an end, the sentiment surrounding the running backs room is slightly more positive, and while the exact depth chart isn’t set, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is now confident that the Huskies have playmakers in place in the backfield.

The increased optimism is largely attributed to two running backs that Washington added through the transfer portal in the spring: Graduate Wayne Taulapapa from Virginia and freshman Will Nixon from Nebraska.

Taulapapa, who is postured to potentially anchor this year’s running backs as the starter, has particularly made an impact, and has impressed enough in his first and only offseason on Montlake to distinguish himself.

“Wayne has been the premier back right now,” Grubb said. “He’s been the one that’s been with the [first stringers] the majority of the time and he’s done a phenomenal job. Everything we have in, he’s been able to take on and learn very quickly, he’s intelligent. We tell our guys we want smart, tough, and physical, and Wayne might be the best embodiment of that on the team.”

For all the lofty praise, that doesn’t mean Taulapapa’s adjustment to a new system and new coaches was a cakewalk. But with 27 career starts under his belt, Taulapapa had the veteran savvy to be able to click in a new environment.

“I’d say the hardest adjustment has been learning the plays,” Taulapapa said. “It’s a tough offense, and it makes it tougher on the defense. Coach Grubb and all the offensive coaches had so many things in store, a lot of packages, so it’s been tough adjusting, but at the end of the day, football is staying constant, just different names.”

Washington’s other spring running back transfer, Nixon, has provided a spark to the Huskies with his versatility and ability to cover multiple bases.

In high school, Nixon played running back as well as wide receiver, totaling 2,087 scrimmage yards his senior year in the process. So, it came as little surprise when Grubb lauded Nixon’s hands as one of the top assets on his offense.

“Will Nixon has phenomenal hands. Sam Adams has really nice hands. I’d say those are your top two guys,” Grubb said.

Nixon knows how to catch, no doubt, but he prefers to apply his versatility to the running backs room, rather than the wide receivers. So when Nebraska penciled Nixon into a slot wide receiver position, it played a role in his transfer to Washington.

“I really wanted my opportunity at running back, and [Washington] said be ready to catch the ball from the backfield,” Nixon said. “That’s something I’m looking for, quick game catches and running the ball being physical.”

After the Huskies’ second scrimmage of the offseason on Saturday, DeBoer affirmed Taulapapa and Nixon’s elevated status by mentioning them as running back standouts.

“The running backs, Wayne and Will both had some nice plays,” DeBoer said. “They did what they were supposed to do, and were really consistent.”

Taulapapa and Nixon now stand out as a potential one-two punch out of the backfield for the Huskies. But they haven’t been the only running backs to enjoy strong offseasons. Grubb also noted redshirt freshman Sam Adams II as a potential breakout player.

“I’m crazy excited about Sam, I think he fits into everything we do,” Grubb said. “You haven’t seen [the] guy, he hasn’t been cleared physically, he’s got long-term shoulder problems. You get him in some live situations, he doesn’t shy away from it at all. He’s working blitz pickup every day. I think he’s a three-phase back: he can catch, he can run, he can block. I’m excited about getting him onto the field. He’s going to be a factor.”

The development of Taulapapa, Nixon, and Adams II, none of whom have played a snap in a game at Washington, has been especially important as UW’s veteran running backs have been plagued with injuries and uncertainty.

Junior Richard Newton has the most experience at UW with 179 total carries and 13 rushing touchdowns in his Huskies career. That being said, Newton has been sidelined by injuries, and Grubb has had a tougher time in evaluating Newton. Similarly, sophomore Cameron Davis has three seasons at UW under his belt, but he has been limited throughout fall camp as well.

Lost in the shuffle, perhaps, is sophomore transfer Aaron Dumas, who was poised to make a big impact when he arrived from New Mexico in the winter. Since then, Dumas has fallen behind the spring transfers, Taulapapa and Nixon, who have provided the largest source of optimism for this year’s group of running backs.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

