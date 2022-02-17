Trojans hand Huskies second consecutive loss

Another game against ranked opponents, another loss.
The Washington men’s basketball team struggled to keep pace with No. 17 USC, as the Trojans bested the Huskies 79-69. Although the scoreline was buoyed by a decent second half, the result was never in doubt.
After getting off to a decent start, the Huskies’ threat of an upset faded as USC picked holes in the Washington zone. UW was up five after just four and a half minutes, with Emmitt Matthews Jr. providing the offensive spark to take some pressure off of Terrell Brown Jr. The junior forward had 10 of the opening 15 points for the Huskies (13-11, 8-6 Pac-12).
However, once the Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) took the lead midway through the first half, they didn’t look back, opening up a 17 point advantage by halftime. While the UW zone often poses problems for opponents, USC carved it apart, finding success in sharing the ball and attacking in the paint.
The Trojans scored 17 buckets on 53% shooting in the first half, 16 of which were assisted. The ability to move the ball allowed USC to find open shooters on the perimeter, cashing 8-of-16 triples in the game before missing its final four threes.
Drew Peterson was one of the main sources of problems for the Huskies, knocking down jumpers from a variety of locations. USC’s sharpshooter, who ended the game with 14 points, provided spacing while Chevez Goodwin profited down low. Goodwin was efficient around the rim, converting 11-of-14 opportunities to finish with a game-high 24 points.
The Trojans, as a team, scored 36 points in the paint while the Huskies had 30.
Although the Huskies were able to get deflections and steals early in the game, the Trojans began to take better care of the ball. Washington, which averages 16.7 turnovers forced, managed to create just four first-half turnovers.
In contrast to the blowout loss against Arizona, the Huskies did manage to make a surge midway through the second half, cutting the lead to the 23-point lead to 14, and eventually ending the game at a 10 point deficit. Switching to a man-to-man defense, Washington disrupted the USC momentum briefly, but it wasn’t enough to make serious inroads to cut the deficit.
Brown Jr. still managed to post a productive night on the offensive end, scoring over 20 points for the 15th time this season. However, Brown Jr. wasn’t able to find his spots as easily, often resorting to the free-throw line for points. The offense was supported by Matthews Jr., who added to his strong start to finish with 20 points and seven boards.
While Washington has exceeded preseason projections, posting a strong Pac-12 record, it has faltered when faced with opportunities to play the elite teams in the conference. The Huskies have struggled in big games, losing all three matchups against ranked opponents by a combined margin of 50 points.
UW has another opportunity against a ranked opponent on Saturday at 7 p.m., taking on No. 13 UCLA to close out its Los Angeles road trip.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
