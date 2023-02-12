Two-out rally in third inning powers Huskies to 5-2 victory

After a slow offensive start Sunday morning, the Washington softball team received a much-needed jolt of electricity in the third inning as it outlasted Loyola Marymount, 5-2.

Junior pitcher Lindsay Lopez (1-1) bounced back after surrendering five runs Saturday night to No. 1 Oklahoma. After giving up two runs early, she settled in to force two straight hitless innings before being replaced by senior Kelley Lynch in the fourth.

Junior pitcher Jenna Perez (0-1) threw a complete game for LMU, earning eight strikeouts while allowing four earned runs and six hits.

Sophomore Olivia Johnson was the difference maker today, delivering a two-out, three-run home run in the third inning to give the Huskies a 4-2 lead. From there, they never looked back.

The Lions (1-5) struck first, taking a 2-0 lead with two RBI hits in the bottom of the first, while holding the Huskies (4-1) hitless for two innings.

UW responded swiftly in the third, displaying its offensive firepower.

After surrendering two quick outs, sophomore Kinsey Fielder delivered with a triple followed by a walk from fifth-year Baylee Klingler. After a wild pitch scored Fiedler, fifth-year Madison Huskey drew a walk to put two runners on base.

Olivia Johnson took over from there.

As mentioned prior, Johnson crushed the ball to left field for a no-doubt, three-run home run to cap off a four-run, two-out rally in the third. By the end of the inning, the Huskies had taken a 4-2 lead.

Lynch entered the game in the fourth inning, and made quick work of the LMU batters for a 1-2-3 inning. The Huskies earned a couple baserunners in the top of the fifth, but they were left stranded after a strikeout took the game into the bottom half of the inning.

LMU put pressure on the Huskies’ defense in the fifth, earning a walk and a single to put the tying run on first. Lynch was unfazed, however, striking out back-to-back batters to end the inning with no damage done.

The Huskies were able to load the bases with two outs in the sixth inning, after taking advantage of key defensive mistakes. A strikeout ended up leaving all three base runners stranded, and unable to capitalize on a big scoring opportunity.

Freshman Ruby Meylan (2-0) entered the game in the sixth inning for the Huskies, where she continued her impressive freshman campaign. Back to back strikeouts, followed by a flyout to the catcher, brought the Huskies into the seventh inning, looking to expand its 4-2 lead.

Johnson continued to display her power in the seventh with a hard hit single through the left side to lead off the inning. Freshman Brooklyn Carter came in as a pinch runner for Johnson, and an errant throw from the Lions’ catcher to first base allowed Carter to score all the way from first.

The Huskies took a 5-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh with Meylan looking to close it out.

After a leadoff single, Meylan retired the side to record her 14th consecutive shutout inning and secure a bounce back win for the Huskies.

In 14 innings this season, Meylan has recorded 16 strikeouts with one walk, seven hits, and zero earned runs allowed.

Washington will face Hofstra and Houston in a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 17 starting at 8 a.m. in Houston.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.