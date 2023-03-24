UW advances to WNIT Great Eight with win over Kansas State

The Washington women’s basketball team capped off its Friday night Super 16 outing with another win in the books.

In similar fashion to their previous game, UW worked its way out of an early rut against Kansas State to nab a 55-48 victory and advance to the next round of the WNIT.

Head coach Tina Langley expressed immense pride in the way in which her players bumped their game up in the second half, despite trailing by eight points leading into halftime.

“I think the second half was a great picture of who they are as people and players,” Langley said. “[They] were very unselfish on the offensive end of the floor, and on the defensive end of the floor I thought we worked together as well.”

An early five-point lead in the first few minutes of gametime began to falter in the second quarter, when the Wildcats (19-17) took advantage of the Huskies’ subpar shooting. UW went 23 percent from the floor, compared to their opponent’s 40%.

Down at half, the Huskies (18-14, 7-11 Pac-12) found a way to turn the tables. Early on in the third quarter, a 6-0 run forced a KSU timeout. The Wildcats’ dry spell continued, and Washington was able to tie up the game at 30, and later on take a 37-32 lead by shooting 54 percent from the field in the third quarter.

“We’ve been in those situations before,” sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels said. “We know we can come back. It’s just who wants it more — I think, at halftime, we made some adjustments. We’ve just got to play us, and it’s all about adjustments.”

Several more hot streaks on UW’s part plagued KSU’s defense. While neither team scored for a few minutes during the fourth quarter, the Huskies began to pull away down the stretch, going on another 6-0 run with five minutes to play to eventually set their seven-point victory in stone.

It can’t go without saying that the team has made great leaps on the defensive end of the court as well. The team out-rebounded KSU 35-29, and they were additionally able to hold the Wildcats’ field goal percentage to 34 percent overall — lower than their season average.

“Coach [Langley] has stressed intensively in practice [to keep your] chest to the ball, or chest to them, and [hands] straight up,” senior guard Trinity Oliver said. “Because that’s how they’re getting the foul calls, just going down. So we just practice that, and rep that over and over again, and I think that we just continue to take what we’re learning in film, and putting it into the game. We’re learning really, really quickly on the fly.”

Oliver posted 17 points and eight rebounds, along with a career-high four steals. Daniels matched her at 17 points, and sophomore guard Jayda Noble also had a great game, recording six rebounds and her 50th steal of the season. Washington was also solid at the free throw line, cashing in on 14 out of 20 attempts.

The Huskies are set to host their WNIT Great 8 game at Hec Ed against Oregon on Sunday at 3 p.m. The two teams will meet for the fourth time this year.

