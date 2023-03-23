UW allows 14 runs; falls to Tulane at home

The cards were stacked against the Washington baseball team on Wednesday night.

Trailing 9-1 early on, UW was at a major disadvantage in climbing back. Ultimately, in the midst of an offensive shootout, the Huskies found themselves doomed by inconsistent pitching in a disappointing 14-9 midweek loss.

UW’s typically-solid cache of freshman pitchers wavered as Tulane wreaked havoc with an offensive onslaught, already snagging eight hits before the third inning had ended.

Freshman right-hander Grant Cunningham got the start for the Huskies, but was whisked out in the second inning after giving up six hits and four runs. Fellow freshman Boston Warkentin filled in for him, and surrendered four hits and just as many runs before Isaac Yeager entered the game. By the time the night ended, Washington had moved through a total of seven pitchers.

Things began on a high note for UW, as Cam Clayton began the team’s batting sequence with a bomb to left field. The sophomore’s sixth home run of the year gave the Huskies (14-5, 2-1 Pac-12) an early one-run lead.

It didn’t take long for them to start to falter, however, as Tulane scored with two doubles in the second inning to even the score at one run. Then, in the blink of an eye, the Green Wave (6-15) increased that output — exponentially.

Two more doubles and a two-run homer put Tulane up 9-1 in the third inning. The Green Wave’s Chase Engelhard came up with two doubles, and two of his teammates — Jake LaPrairie and Brady Hebert — also recorded their second doubles off the hands of the UW pitching staff.

With UW facing a monumental deficit, A 3-RBI big fly from redshirt sophomore Will Simpson diminished Tulane’s lead by three runs heading into the fourth inning. The score remained 9-4, however, as the Huskies came around to the plate again, with redshirt junior Cole Miller left on third base with no outs as the UW batters that followed him either flied or fouled out.

Tulane homered to open the fifth inning with a 10-4 lead, which was augmented to 11-4 before the final strikeout could be secured by freshman Sam Boyle. A center-field big fly from junior Coby Morales put one more run on the board for Washington, but nothing else came of the frame.

The sixth inning saw yet another homer for Tulane. In the bottom half, Simpson once again gave the Huskies a bit of hope with a three-run dinger clobbered over left field. This came on the tail of several wild pitches on the Green Wave’s part, along with a base hit from Clayton that brought in one run to reduce UW’s deficit to 12-9.

But the Green Wave weren’t done just yet. They added two more runs on with a 2-RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, settling the score at 14-9. Washington fell short of doing anything in the last couple of innings to make a comeback, and failed to record another hit.

In all, Washington fell flat offensively, garnering just eight hits in comparison to Tulane’s total of 17, seven of which were doubles.

The Huskies are going to have to bring their best with the coming weekend, as they gear up to face No. 7 UCLA in a three-game series starting on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. [CQ]

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

