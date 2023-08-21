 Skip to main content
UW athletic director Jen Cohen departs for USC AD role

UW athletic director Jen Cohen departs for USC AD role

Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen celebrates after the Huskies' 10-3 win over Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Cohen was instrumental in UW's move to the Big Ten Conference, and now she'll join another major player in college athletics realignment shuffle with USC.

After 24 years on Montlake, Washington’s athletic director Jen Cohen is headed to Southern California. 

According to reports from Yahoo! Sports and ESPN, Cohen will fill the vacancy left by Mike Bohn at USC, who resigned in May after the Los Angeles Times uncovered a hostile work environment in the Trojan athletics department.

Cohen had served in the athletic director role for UW since 2016, and was announced to the College Football Playoff committee in March. 

She was a major figure in the decision for Washington to depart for the Big Ten Conference with Oregon, a move her now-current employer had made a year earlier. Now, 17 days after one of the most consequential decisions in UW athletics history, Cohen is gone. 

This is a developing story.

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap 

