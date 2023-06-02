UW baseball defeats Dallas Baptist in first round of Stillwater regional

The Washington baseball team left little to question in its first NCAA postseason appearance since 2018.

When redshirt junior Johnny Tincher sent a home run flying over defenders’ heads to left center field to cap off a seven-run fifth inning for the Huskies, it eliminated any doubt as to whether UW was up to the challenge.

The offensive eruption was backed by a rock-solid pitching performance from Stu Flesland III, Sam Boyle and Josh Emanuels. UW powered through just enough for the remainder of the game, procuring a 9-5 victory over Dallas Baptist University to advance to the winner’s bracket of the Stillwater, Oklahoma regional of the NCAA baseball championship.

Neither team was able to secure a run throughout the first few frames. Flesland, however, kept things in check for the Huskies (35-18), exiting out of a third-inning, bases-loaded chokehold with two consecutive strikeouts.

The day’s first score occurred in the fourth inning, with a base hit from the bat of Will Simpson, followed by a two-bagger down the left field line from Coby Morales to plate one run. The Patriots (45-15) responded with their next turn at the plate, tying the game at 1-1 following two hits of their own.

Michael Snyder unleashed UW’s offensive bombardment in the fifth inning, blasting a two-run homer to left center field. Three base knocks on the parts of freshman Sam Decarlo, sophomore Cam Clayton and Simpson, soon after bolstered Washington to a 5-1 advantage. Tincher’s left-center bomb added three more to the scoreboard before DBU was able to close the inning, now trailing the Huskies 8-1.

The Patriots made a solid comeback attempt in the bottom of the fifth frame with three added runs. Freshman standout Boyle took the mound towards the end of the inning, securing the third and final out and mitigating any damage.

Washington’s defense again found itself facing a bases-loaded situation in the bottom seventh inning, after DBU landed three more hits. The Patriots were only able to pick up one more run before grounding into a UW double play.

Snyder provided some much-appreciated reassurance after he doubled to left center field in the top of the eighth. As a result Jeter Ybarra, who had already singled, made it home to lock down the Huskies’ ninth run.

Simpson led UW’s offense with three hits, with Snyder and Clayton clocking out with two apiece. Flesland, Boyle and Emanuels combined for nine total strikeouts, with four, three and two each, respectively. Boyle (5-0) acquired the win in relief.

Oral Roberts and host No.11 Oklahoma State face off in the next game of the double-elimination regional, with Washington meeting the winner on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

