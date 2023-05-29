UW Baseball returns to NCAA Tournament with Stillwater Regional bid

The Washington baseball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies were selected Monday morning to play in the Stillwater Regional, alongside host Oklahoma State, as well as Dallas Baptist and Oral Roberts.

UW earned the third seed, and will face off against second-seeded Dallas Baptist on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

The Patriots are coming off a loss in the Conference-USA championship game, but enter the tournament with a 45-14 record. UW enters the tournament having lost four of its last five games, but with an overall record of 34-18.

It will be the Huskies’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, when the team advanced to the College World Series for the first time in program history.

To advance to the College World Series in the first season under head coach Jason Kelly, the Huskies will have to advance past the double-elimination Regionals, then win a best-of-three series in the Super Regionals to emerge as one of the final eight teams.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

