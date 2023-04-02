UW baseball snatches series finale, breaks losing streak against Oregon State

The Washington baseball team was out for revenge on Sunday afternoon.

After coming up short in each leg of the previous day’s double header, UW ended a prolonged losing streak against Oregon State dating back to 2018, which until Sunday had accumulated to 13 games. A solid performance on both sides of the ball catapulted the Huskies to a 7-2 victory to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Beavers.

Head coach Jason Kelly recognizes how back-and-forth the game of baseball can be, especially for a group of 18-to-22 year-olds. Despite already having lost the series against the hard-to-crack Beavers (18-10, 5-7 Pac-12) he believes that the Huskies (18-8, 5-4 Pac-12) bounced back just as they should have.

“We just weren’t quite ourselves yesterday, and they took advantage of it,” Kelly said. “Today — especially offensively — we showed up with a great plan, and it was executed. They did a really good job.”

Redshirt junior right-hander Jared Engman’s effort played a huge part in said victory. Engman (2-1) remained steady for six straight innings, while OSU subbed several of its own pitchers in and out throughout the game.

“He’s become a great strike thrower,” Kelly said. “He’s kind of our emotional leader on the mound. When he’s out there, our guys play [well]; and when he’s throwing strikes, he’s hard to handle.”

Engman’s five total strikeouts were a season high, and speak to his growth as a current Sunday starter for Washington.

“It’s night and day,” Engman said of his progress over the season. “At the start of the season to now, I’m a totally different pitcher. I was a little bit nervy in the beginning, but now I’ve kind of settled in [and] gotten back to what I was doing best last year, and just competing.”

The team’s offense was also more consistent than the previous day, with most of its momentum coming to fruition in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Beavers maintained a slight 2-1 lead throughout the beginning of the game, but OSU found itself in a messy situation once the bases juiced following a walk and two hits from the bats of freshmen AJ Guerrero and Jeter Ybarra.

During a fielder’s choice, OSU’s pitcher fumbled the ball off the tip of his glove to allow the Huskies to bring a runner home to tie the game at two. A subsequent UW groundout resulted in a double play, but plated one more runner to give Washington a 3-2 lead.

Guerrero sent a moon shot over to left field in the bottom of the sixth frame, doubling UW’s lead. Ybarra doubled after him to secure his first extra-base knock of the season. A sacrifice fly from sophomore Cam Clayton then brought home Ybarra to post the score at 5-2.

Another sac fly, this time from Ybarra himself, was enough to reel in the Huskies’ sixth run.

“We’ve kind of been a revolving door at the DH spot," Kelly said. “So to see him get a couple of hits today, and hopefully solidify that DH spot for him, would be good for our club.”

Redshirt sophomore Josh Emanuels appeared on the mound in the seventh inning, locking down four strikeouts of his own. Emanuels dominated OSU’s lineup, mowing down three batters in a row in the eighth inning, and adding three more Ks to the Huskies’ strikeout column.

Washington scored its seventh and final run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, cementing its five-run win.

UW capped off the afternoon by out-hitting the Beavers 11-5, with redshirt junior Will Simpson additionally collecting his 30th home run of the season.

The Huskies’ next game will be played on the road against Arizona. First pitch is in Tucson at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, the first of a three-game series.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

