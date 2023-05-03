UW baseball takes down Seattle U for fifth consecutive win

The Washington baseball team has continued to roll with the final stretch of the 2023 season on the horizon.

Following an electric sweep over USC the previous weekend, UW proved it wasn’t done riding its momentum wave. The Huskies are now riding a five-game winning streak following a successful trip across the bridge to Bellevue, returning home with a 9-4 win over Seattle U on Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Jason Kelly made some changes for the day’s lineup, with junior right-handed pitcher Calvin Kirchoff getting the start on the mound for Washington.

While nothing of note occurred during the first inning, an SU home run put UW down 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning. That deficit didn’t last for long, thankfully, as redshirt junior Will Simpson singled, stole second base, and proceeded to score on a wild pitch to tie it up for the Huskies (26-13, 11-9 Pac-12). Junior Coby Morales capped off the frame with a 2-RBI homer, giving UW a 3-1 lead.

The Redhawks (15-26, 11-10 WAC) answered back in the bottom of the third, leveling the score at 3-3 with a home run of their own, in addition to a base knock that brought in a third run.

When two Huskies were hit by pitch in the fourth inning, a 2-RBI double from Simpson produced two more runs for UW, as it took back the lead, 5-3.

The next Husky bat to make acquaintance with the ball was that of Nick Hovland, who blasted a solo home run in the top of the fifth. The redshirt senior’s first hit of the year gave Washington a 6-3 advantage going into the sixth inning.

Over the next frame, UW added three runs without having to connect on a single hit, thanks to pitching woes and defensive errors by SU.

The Redhawks were able to recuperate enough to tack on one more run in the bottom of the ninth frame. It was a little too late, however, for them to make it out of that run, and the game came to a close with Washington on top by five.

On the pitching end of things, Kirchoff and redshirt sophomore Reilly McAdams combined for four total strikeouts, and, together with freshman Grant Cunningham allowed nine hits.

The Apple Cup series is next on the docket for the Huskies, with the team traveling to Pullman to take on Washington State beginning on Friday, May 5.

