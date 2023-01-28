UW bounces back to earn first road win

It took less than 24 hours for the Huskies to change the narrative, finding themselves on the winning side of tie-breaking sets.

After falling to Notre Dame last night in a match consisting of two tie-breaking sets going in Notre Dame’s favor, the Washington men’s tennis team woke up bright and early to play Liberty Saturday, eager to secure its first road win of the season.

Today, Washington did just that, refining its play in nearly every way and earning a 4-2 victory over the Flames (2-3).

The Huskies (3-1) began with their eyes set on winning the doubles point, to take an early lead.

Court 1, featuring sophomores Cesar Bouchelaghem and Dzianis Zharyn, finished first in favor of the Flames, 7-5.

At the same time, sophomore Nedim Suko and freshman Brett Pearson found themselves tied 6-6 on No. 2 doubles, forcing a set to break the tie.

For the first time this weekend, Suko and Pearson secured a victory in a tie-break set for the Huskies.

The doubles point was then left up to Court 3, with juniors Han-Chih Lin and Jim Hendrikx, finding themselves in a similar position to Court 2 and to their doubles match yesterday, with yet another tie-breaking set.

In the same manner as Suko and Pearson, Lin and Hendrikx also landed themselves on the right side of the tie-break.

With an early lead, UW entered its single matches with momentum.

No. 1 singles with Lin finished first in straight 6-2 set losses, allowing the Flames to level the score to 1-1.

With a slight lineup change from yesterday’s match, Court 4 with Suko finished next, also in straight 6-2 set losses, as Liberty took a 2-1 lead.

Bouchelaghem then leveled the score back to 2-2 on Court 3 with 6-1 and 6-4 set wins.

Then, to take back the lead of the match, Zharyn clinched 7-5, 6-2 set wins. The score was then 3-2, with the match heavily leaning in Washington’s favor.

Hendrikx then completed his undefeated run at No. 5 singles. He not only took part in determining the doubles point for the Huskies, he also determined the overall match point, as hewon both of his sets, 6-3 and 6-4.

Washington will travel back home to take on Boise State at the Nordstrom Tennis Center on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.

Reach contributing writer Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

