UW can’t kickstart offense in close loss to No. 8 UCLA

Moral victories don’t equate to the win column.

If they did, perhaps the Washington women’s basketball team would have been victorious on Friday night. But despite going toe-to-toe with No. 8 UCLA, UW instead left a lively Alaska Airlines Arena with a 51-47 loss.

“This is an incredibly high character team, really tough, and I love how they fight,” head coach Tina Langley said. “We knew we would defend, I think we let up on what’s one of our strengths for a short period of time, but obviously we trust our defense, and so I think they did a great job of that.”

If moral victories mattered, the Huskies’ (10-7, 2-5 Pac-12) defense would be at the top of the list. After all, they stifled the Bruins (16-3, 5-2 Pac-12) for much of the game, and held them to just 32% shooting.

UW’s defensive strength was best displayed in the first quarter, in which UCLA converted on just 2 of 16 field goal attempts. The Huskies didn’t fare much better, but took a 10-5 lead after one quarter.

A strong second quarter on both sides of the floor led to a 27-18 halftime lead for UW, which could begin to envision a marquee home win. UCLA’s strong offense was held to just 22.9% shooting in the first half.

If anything, however, the valiant defensive effort made the Huskies’ offensive shortcomings all the more glaring. They would end the game 29.5% from the field, and put up a paltry 8% from beyond the 3-point line.

“We didn’t execute extremely well on the offensive end of the floor,” Langley said. “Credit to [UCLA], I don’t know how to say that any differently. It’s just important they came out and really turned it up and did what caused us to make a second or third read, and we struggled to make those reads.”

In the third quarter, UW’s offensive stagnation continued. UCLA, however, came out of its hibernation. The Bruins completely flipped the script, converting on 56.3% of their shots and outscoring the Huskies, 22-8, in the third quarter.

“Normally, our third quarter is our best quarter,” sophomore Jayda Noble said. “It was just surprising today, I think as a team it was definitely something we’re going to look at, and just grow from. Like [Lauren Schwartz] said, our identity is toughness and effort, and I just think we lacked that in moments where we really needed it.”

In the fourth quarter came another moral victory for UW. Facing a 10-point deficit with just over eight minutes left, it rallied with an 8-0 run, opening the door back up for a thrilling victory.

But there’s a reason moral victories are just that. The Huskies couldn’t make a field goal in the final 2:30 of the game, and were dealt a third straight home loss.

Instead of expanding upon their momentum from a win at Oregon State, the Huskies are left to do more soul-searching with a 2-5 conference record, and an offense which has been spotty, to say the least.

UW will look for its first home conference win of the season when it plays host to USC on Sunday, Jan. 22, at noon.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.